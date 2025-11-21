EACR Inc. Addresses Growing National Demand for Solar Panel Recycling Services

"Our position in the electronics recycling industry gives us a responsibility to act. As solar adoption grows, so does the need for proper end-of-life recycling. We're committed to supporting the solar panel recycling effort and ensuring these materials are handled safely and responsibly." Post this

Solar power remains one of the cleanest and most sustainable alternatives to fossil fuels. Nearly 80% of a standard solar panel's weight—primarily glass and aluminum—can be recycled. The remaining components, including silicon, plastics, and rare metals, require advanced separation and processing techniques. As solar adoption grows, so does the need for responsible recycling infrastructure capable of handling these materials at scale.

In the United States, more than 2.5% of homes already rely on rooftop solar, and many new construction projects now include photovoltaic systems as standard features. Utility-scale solar farms continue to expand, feeding clean energy into the national grid, while commercial and industrial facilities increasingly use solar to power core operations.

With millions of earlier-generation panels expected to reach end-of-life within the next 25–30 years, industry analysts anticipate that the U.S. and China will generate the world's highest volumes of decommissioned PV equipment by mid-century.

This rapid growth presents an opportunity—and a responsibility. The environmental benefits of solar depend not only on clean energy production, but also on safe, licensed handling of panels once they reach retirement. As more organizations, municipalities, and businesses prepare for large-scale decommissioning, recycling companies with experience in complex electronic equipment will play an increasingly vital role.

EACR Inc. Supports Responsible Solar Panel Recycling

One company preparing for this shift is EACR Inc., a licensed electronics recycling provider based in Lakewood, New Jersey. With more than 25 years in the electronics recycling industry, EACR Inc. has processed millions of pounds of e-waste and continuously adapts its methods to meet the demands of emerging technologies—including the solar sector.

"Our position in the electronics recycling industry gives us a responsibility to act," said AJ of EACR Inc. "As solar adoption grows, so does the need for proper end-of-life recycling. We're committed to supporting the solar panel recycling effort and ensuring these materials are handled safely and responsibly."

EACR Inc. offers licensed pickup, transportation, and recycling for end-of-life solar panels, using specialized processing techniques that support a circular economy by recovering reusable materials and diverting PV equipment from landfills. As the solar industry prepares for a significant wave of decommissioning in the coming decades, EACR Inc. continues to position itself as a trusted partner in managing this growing environmental responsibility.

Learn more about solar panel recycling here.

Media Contact

AJ Boufarah, EACR Inc., 1 (732) 370-4100, [email protected], https://samrinc.com/

SOURCE EACR Inc.