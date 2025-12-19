EACR Inc. Addresses Rising Vape Waste and Recycling Challenges

EACR Inc. announces expanded vape recycling services to address the growing environmental and fire risks posed by improperly discarded disposable vape devices containing lithium batteries and electronics.
LAKEWOOD, N.J., Dec. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As disposable vape use continues to rise across the United States, environmental and waste management experts are warning of a rapidly growing and largely unmanaged stream of electronic waste. In response, EACR Inc., a licensed electronics recycling company based in Lakewood, New Jersey, is expanding its focus on responsible vape recycling, helping businesses, schools, and institutions safely manage discarded vape devices before they enter landfills or standard waste streams.
Disposable vapes may appear small and harmless, but each device contains lithium-ion batteries, electronic circuitry, plastics, and chemical residue. When improperly discarded, these components create fire hazards in waste facilities, contribute to environmental pollution, and result in the loss of reusable materials such as lithium and copper.
Recent data shows that millions of disposable vapes are discarded each year, with recycling rates remaining extremely low. Studies indicate that fewer than one-quarter of users recycle vapes in any form, while the majority are thrown into regular trash or placed in incorrect recycling bins. This improper disposal has been linked to a growing number of battery-related fires in garbage trucks, transfer stations, and recycling facilities, costing municipalities and waste operators millions of dollars annually.
"Vapes are being treated like ordinary trash, but they are compact electronic devices with serious safety and environmental risks," said an associate of EACR Inc. "As their popularity grows, so does the responsibility to manage them properly. Vape recycling isn't optional anymore—it's necessary."
A Fast-Growing E-Waste Challenge
Disposable vapes represent one of the fastest-growing sources of electronic waste. Their single-use design combines electronics and batteries into a product intended to be discarded after a short lifespan. Once thrown away, lithium-ion batteries can ignite when crushed or overheated, while plastics, heavy metals, and nicotine residue can leach into soil and waterways.
Cleanup organizations and environmental groups have also reported a sharp increase in vapes appearing as litter in public spaces and along shorelines, underscoring the broader environmental impact of improper disposal.
EACR Inc.'s Approach to Vape Recycling
EACR Inc. is addressing this challenge by offering compliant vape recycling services designed to safely handle devices from collection through downstream processing. Vape devices are treated as regulated electronic waste, not household trash.
Services include:
- Safe handling and isolation of lithium-ion batteries to reduce fire risk
- Separation of electronics, metals, plastics, and other materials
- Responsible downstream recycling through approved electronics recycling channels
- Bulk pickup and institutional programs for schools, municipalities, businesses, and organizations managing large volumes of devices
No vape devices processed by EACR Inc. are sent to landfills.
Supporting Safer Communities and Waste Systems
By diverting vape devices from trash bins and curbside recycling, EACR Inc.'s vape recycling programs help:
- Reduce fire risks in waste and recycling facilities
- Prevent environmental contamination from batteries and chemicals
- Recover reusable materials and support a circular economy
- Provide organizations with a compliant, scalable solution for managing vape waste
As awareness grows around the risks associated with improper vape disposal, EACR Inc. continues to position itself as a trusted partner for responsible vape recycling across New Jersey and beyond. Learn more about vape recycling services at: https://samrinc.com/services/vape-recycling/
AJ Boufarah, EACR Inc., 1 (732) 370-4100, [email protected], https://samrinc.com/
