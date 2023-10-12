EAG Advertising & Marketing Announces Acquisition of Useagility: Moving Forward in Enhanced Customer Insights and User Experience

"Our team works closely with clients to improve their websites, messaging and conversion rates. There's an undeniable correlation between UX enhancement and increased sales. That's where the Useagility acquisition comes in." Tweet this

EAG is moving forward in enhanced customer insights and user experience, including:

In-depth Customer Research & Insights: With tools ranging from product testing and retail ergonomics to stakeholder interviews, clients can expect tailored marketing strategies rooted in customer understanding.

Elevated User Experience (UX): EAG, coupled with Useagility's expertise, will provide heuristic evaluations, experience design and other UX services to guarantee user-centric online platforms.

Real-world Behavioral Analysis: The acquisition reflects an era of data-driven strategies, based on observing real-world customer interactions, understanding their motivations, and addressing their challenges.

Useagility's former principal and experience design lead, Kyle Dennis, joins EAG as its new director of research and development. "There's research data. There's what clients think about their customers. There's what customers say. There is what they actually do. In the middle is where the evidence-backed recommendations are that can make immediately impactful design improvements that solve complex customer experience and interface challenges," states Dennis. "I'm looking forward to working with clients from inside EAG."

About EAG Advertising & Marketing

EAG, headquartered in Kansas City's vibrant Crossroads District, is a fiercely entrepreneurial marketing advisory and creative agency. Since its inception in 2003, EAG's agile team of marketing specialists and creative visionaries have delivered right-sized solutions to solve our clients' marketing challenges and guide responsible, sustainable and informed decisions on their marketing investment. Providing a complete spectrum of strategic and tactical marketing services, EAG excels in developing and implementing customized, realistic and successful marketing strategies and tactics to harness each company's unique strengths, address gaps and align with their goals. The agency has an impressive track record, with over 100 awards in areas ranging from marketing and design to workplace excellence, growth and community contributions. Visit www.eagadv.com for more information.

Media Contact

Erin Dechman, EAG Advertising & Marketing, 1 8168420100, [email protected], https://eagadv.com/

SOURCE EAG Advertising & Marketing