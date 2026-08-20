Eager Plumbing Co-Owner Dalton Hatch Appointed to PHCC Texas State Board of Directors

Eager Plumbing co-owner Dalton Hatch joins the PHCC Texas State Board of Directors as Young Business Owners Director.
SAN ANTONIO, Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Eager Plumbing is proud to announce that co-owner Dalton Hatch has been appointed to the Plumbing-Heating-Cooling Contractors (PHCC) of Texas State Board of Directors, where he will serve as Young Business Owners Director. The appointment recognizes Hatch's commitment to the plumbing industry and provides him with an opportunity to represent the interests and perspectives of the next generation of plumbing business owners across Texas.
PHCC Texas serves plumbing, heating, and cooling contractors throughout the state, with its Board of Directors providing industry leadership, advocacy, and support for professionals and businesses within the trades. As Young Business Owners Director, Hatch will have an opportunity to contribute his experience as both a plumbing professional and business owner while helping support the continued growth of the industry.
"I'm honored to have the opportunity to serve on the PHCC Texas State Board and represent young business owners in our industry," said Hatch. "The plumbing trade has provided me with tremendous opportunities, and I look forward to working alongside other industry leaders to support the contractors, professionals, and next generation of plumbers who will continue moving our industry forward."
Hatch's appointment to the PHCC Texas State Board reflects that commitment beyond the customers Eager Plumbing serves. His involvement provides an opportunity to contribute to broader conversations surrounding the future of the plumbing profession, including the development of younger professionals and business owners entering the trade. Through his new position with PHCC Texas, Hatch will continue representing Eager Plumbing while contributing his time and experience to an organization dedicated to strengthening the plumbing, heating, and cooling industries throughout Texas.
Eager Plumbing is a family-owned and operated plumbing company serving San Antonio, Kerrville, Boerne, Fredericksburg, and communities throughout the Texas Hill Country. Owned by Steve Eager and Dalton Hatch, the company brings together more than 30 years of plumbing experience and provides residential and commercial plumbing solutions ranging from repairs and maintenance to complete system installations and new construction. As a family-owned plumbing company in San Antonio, Eager Plumbing is committed to combining experienced workmanship with responsive service, honest communication, and long-term solutions for its customers.
Eager Plumbing provides a comprehensive range of services for homeowners and businesses, including plumbing repair services in San Antonio, water heater services, drain and sewer services, leak detection, water filtration, repiping, new construction plumbing, and commercial plumbing services.
For more information about Eager Plumbing or to schedule plumbing services, call or text (830) 999-PIPE.
Media Contact
Dalton Hatch, Eager Plumbing, 1 830-999-7473, [email protected], https://www.eagerplumbingtx.com/
SOURCE Eager Plumbing
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