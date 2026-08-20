Eager Plumbing Co-Owner Dalton Hatch Appointed to PHCC Texas State Board of Directors

"Serving our customers is always our priority, but we also have a responsibility to help shape the future of our industry," said Hatch. "I'm excited to represent younger business owners and help create opportunities for the next generation of plumbing professionals." Post this

"I'm honored to have the opportunity to serve on the PHCC Texas State Board and represent young business owners in our industry," said Hatch. "The plumbing trade has provided me with tremendous opportunities, and I look forward to working alongside other industry leaders to support the contractors, professionals, and next generation of plumbers who will continue moving our industry forward."

Hatch's appointment to the PHCC Texas State Board reflects that commitment beyond the customers Eager Plumbing serves. His involvement provides an opportunity to contribute to broader conversations surrounding the future of the plumbing profession, including the development of younger professionals and business owners entering the trade. Through his new position with PHCC Texas, Hatch will continue representing Eager Plumbing while contributing his time and experience to an organization dedicated to strengthening the plumbing, heating, and cooling industries throughout Texas.

Eager Plumbing is a family-owned and operated plumbing company serving San Antonio, Kerrville, Boerne, Fredericksburg, and communities throughout the Texas Hill Country. Owned by Steve Eager and Dalton Hatch, the company brings together more than 30 years of plumbing experience and provides residential and commercial plumbing solutions ranging from repairs and maintenance to complete system installations and new construction. As a family-owned plumbing company in San Antonio, Eager Plumbing is committed to combining experienced workmanship with responsive service, honest communication, and long-term solutions for its customers.

Eager Plumbing provides a comprehensive range of services for homeowners and businesses, including plumbing repair services in San Antonio, water heater services, drain and sewer services, leak detection, water filtration, repiping, new construction plumbing, and commercial plumbing services.

For more information about Eager Plumbing or to schedule plumbing services, call or text (830) 999-PIPE.

Media Contact

Dalton Hatch, Eager Plumbing, 1 830-999-7473, [email protected], https://www.eagerplumbingtx.com/

SOURCE Eager Plumbing