Eagle Eye Construction Expands Services to Include Eco-Friendly Artificial Turf Installation Across Northern Virginia

Falls Church-based general contractor adds professional artificial turf installation to its home improvement offerings, helping homeowners across Fairfax, Arlington, and Loudoun counties save water, cut lawn maintenance emissions, and eliminate chemical runoff while solving clay soil and drainage challenges.

FALLS CHURCH, Va., Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Eagle Eye Construction LLC, a licensed and insured residential general contracting company based in Falls Church, Virginia, today announced the expansion of its service offerings to include professional artificial turf installation for homeowners throughout Fairfax, Arlington, and Loudoun counties.

The new service addresses two challenges Northern Virginia homeowners know well: heavy clay soil and poor drainage that make it difficult to maintain a healthy natural lawn, and the rising water use, emissions, and chemical dependence that come with keeping natural grass green. Eagle Eye Construction's artificial turf installations include full site grading, proper base compaction, and drainage planning — the same standards the company applies to its retaining wall and paver projects — to ensure lawns look great and perform well for years.

"A lot of homeowners in this region have been fighting the same battle with their lawns for years — clay soil, drainage problems, shade that won't let grass grow in," said Vittorio Palacios, founder and owner of Eagle Eye Construction. "Turf gives them a permanent solution, and it comes with a real environmental upside too. Once it's installed, homeowners aren't watering it, mowing it, or spraying it with fertilizer and pesticide every season."

Maintaining natural grass carries a significant environmental cost. Regular watering can use thousands of gallons per household each year, and gas-powered mowing equipment is a notable source of air pollution — the EPA has noted that an hour of use from a typical gas mower can produce emissions comparable to driving a car roughly 340 miles. Fertilizers, herbicides, and pesticides applied to keep grass green frequently wash into local waterways as runoff, affecting water quality and aquatic life. Artificial turf eliminates the need for all three, while many modern turf products also incorporate recycled materials in their construction.

Eagle Eye Construction's turf installation service includes options for standard residential lawns, pet-friendly turf with enhanced drainage and antimicrobial infill, dog runs, and putting greens, along with an included maintenance check at six months and optional ongoing maintenance plans.

Founded and personally operated by Palacios, Eagle Eye Construction is known throughout the region for its hands-on approach — Palacios is on-site for every project the company takes on — along with fully bilingual English and Spanish service and written estimates with no surprise charges. The company's core services include interior and exterior painting, flooring (LVP, hardwood, and tile), hardscaping and retaining walls, remodeling, and general contracting, in addition to the newly added turf installation offering.

Eagle Eye Construction is licensed and insured under Virginia Contractor License #2705198043.

For more information or to request a free estimate, contact Eagle Eye Construction at (703) 822-3425, email [email protected], or visit EagleEyeConstruction.com.

Media Contact

Vittorio Palacios, Eagle Eye Construction, 1 7038223425, [email protected], eagleeyeconstruction.com

SOURCE Eagle Eye Construction