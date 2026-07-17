Eagle Leasing, a family-owned portable storage and trailer provider based in Orange, Connecticut, announces the consolidation of Rent-A-Container and other regional brands under the Eagle Leasing name, reinforcing its standing as one of the top flatbed trailer rental services in the Northeast for construction, retail and commercial customers.

ORANGE, Conn., July 17, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Following a 2025 acquisition, Eagle Leasing, a Connecticut-based provider operating since 1967, consolidated Rent-A-Container and several other regional companies under its name, reinforcing its standing among the top flatbed trailer rental services in the Northeast. The combined operation now runs under the Eagle Leasing brand across all markets, strengthening fleet availability and branch coverage from New England through the Mid-Atlantic.

Construction crews, retail operators, educators and disaster relief teams across the region gain access to a unified provider with the fleet depth and local branch presence to get equipment to a jobsite quickly. The brand unification means fewer vendors to manage and more consistent service across projects of any scale.

What Does Eagle Leasing's Brand Consolidation Mean for Northeast Customers?

The consolidation brings real advantages for businesses that have struggled to find consistent regional coverage from a single rental provider. As part of the brand alignment, Fortin Modular Storage, Wayside Trailers and other regional companies now operate under the Eagle Leasing name, expanding the network's depth and geographic reach while maintaining a consistent service experience for existing customers.

The company's service model was built around direct access. According to Eagle Leasing, "Every customer receives one-on-one service from a knowledgeable, local sales representative." Each branch is staffed by people who understand the local market and are reachable by phone.

For businesses that need portable storage and trailers on-site without the hassle of coordinating multiple regional vendors, the unified Eagle Leasing network offers a clear and direct path to getting equipment on-site. Site delivery and pickup are typically included in the rental agreement, and each local branch coordinates directly with the project team to schedule equipment arrival.

About Eagle Leasing's Flatbed Trailer Rental Services

Eagle Leasing is a top-rated rental service provider for businesses and homeowners who need dependable portable storage and trailers across the Northeast. The company operates within 50 miles of each of its branch locations, dispatching trailers, storage containers and mobile offices directly to jobsites, distribution yards and commercial properties across Connecticut, Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Maine and Vermont.

Rental terms can be short or long, with rates that scale to the actual project duration rather than lock customers into a fixed pricing structure. The equipment is maintained to a high standard, so the trailer or container that arrives on-site is ready to work from day one. For project teams managing uncertain schedules, that flexibility is a meaningful operational advantage.

Media Contact

Shane Jones, Eagle Leasing, 1 7179280683, [email protected], https://www.eagleleasing.com/

SOURCE Eagle Leasing