Eagle Ridge Resort & Spa Announces 2024-2025 Fall & Winter Programming

Experience Family-Friendly Activities, Seasonal Getaways, Holiday Celebrations, and More at One of the Midwest's Premier Destinations

GALENA, Ill., Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Eagle Ridge Resort & Spa, nestled in the scenic Galena Territory, announces its full lineup of fall and winter activities for 2024-2025. Known for its natural beauty and variety of seasonal events, Eagle Ridge is an ideal destination for families, couples, and adventure seekers looking for a fall or winter getaway. Located just 2.5 hours from Chicago and 30 minutes from Dubuque, the resort offers everything from festive holiday retreats to thrilling outdoor winter sports and relaxing spa escapes.

Fall, Winter, and Holiday 2024-2025 Programming

Tranquil Day Away Spa Package – Special Fall & Winter Offer

Guests can relax with the Tranquil Day Away Spa Package, which features Stonedrift Spa's most popular treatments: a 50-minute signature massage, facial and pedicure. Now through the end of winter, guests can enjoy 20% off when booking Sunday through Thursday. It's the perfect way to recharge during the colder months.

Twilight Asylum Haunted House (Oct. 11-13, 18-19, 25, 2024 | 7-10 p.m.): The Twilight Asylum Haunted House offers a chilling tour through 12 eerie rooms, recommended for ages 10 and up. Admission is $10 per person. Visitors can also enjoy the Spooky Getaway Package, which includes a two-night stay, resort credit, shuttle service to the Galena 44th Annual Halloween Parade, and two haunted house tickets, starting at $493.

Dining Igloos (November 2024): The resort's heated dining igloos will open in mid-November. Ideal for family gatherings or romantic date nights, these igloos provide a unique dining experience surrounded by the beauty of the Galena winter landscape. Reservations are highly recommended, as seating is limited.

Thanksgiving Weekend: Eagle Ridge will host a festive Thanksgiving weekend, featuring a lavish buffet on Nov. 28 with over 50 seasonal specialties, along with takeout and delivery options. Families can also meet Santa and Mrs. Claus, with craft activities available throughout the holiday weekend. A special promotion offers guests arriving on Nov. 27 or 28 a two-night stay in a hotel room with the third night free. For villa stays, guests receive 50% off the third night with a two-night stay.

Santa's Arrival and Workshop: On Friday, Nov. 29, Santa and Mrs. Claus will arrive at 3 p.m., greeting guests with hot chocolate and sugar cookies. Santa will read "T'was the Night Before Christmas" before children enjoy Santa's Workshop from 3:30 to 6 p.m. in the Galena Rooms, offering photos with Santa, holiday crafts, cupcake decorating, holiday games, and a holiday travel buddy workshop (some activities require additional fees). The evening concludes with a 7 p.m. screening of Dr. Seuss' "How The Grinch Stole Christmas" at the Inn pool, followed by bonfires and s'mores on the outdoor pool patio.

Santa's Workshop Continues (Nov. 30, 2024): Santa's Workshop reopens on Saturday, Nov. 30, from noon to 5 p.m., offering the same festive activities as the previous day. The day wraps up with a 7 p.m. screening of "The Polar Express" at the Inn pool, followed by bonfires and s'mores on the outdoor pool patio. All outdoor activities are weather permitting.

Christmas in the County (Nov.-Dec. 2024): Guests can experience the magic of Galena as the town transforms into a winter wonderland. Signature events include the Galena Holidaze Festival and Holiday Fire in the Sky (Dec. 7) and the Night of the Luminaria & Living Windows (Dec. 14). Eagle Ridge offers complimentary transportation to these events in downtown Galena.

Nordic Center: Weather permitting, the Nordic Center will offer outdoor winter fun with activities such as ice skating, snowshoeing, and sledding on the General Golf Course's iconic 10th hole. Equipment rentals are available for guests.

Christmas Eve & Christmas Day Celebrations (Dec. 24-25, 2024): Guests can gather at the Woodlands Restaurant for holiday dining on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, enjoying traditional Christmas dishes in a festive atmosphere.

New Year's Eve Party (Dec. 31, 2024): Eagle Ridge's New Year's Eve Party in the Eagle Ballroom will feature a prime rib buffet dinner, super premium bar, live DJ entertainment by Alexxus Entertainment, a champagne toast, and late-night pizza. The event costs $125 per person, inclusive of tax and gratuity. Reservations can be made by calling Deb at 815-776-5066, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Family New Year's Eve Neon Celebration (Dec. 31, 2024): For families with young children, the resort's Neon Celebration will be held from 7 to 11 p.m. in the Galena Ballroom. The event includes blacklights, DJ music, games, neon face painting, temporary tattoos, glow-in-the-dark party favors, complimentary pizza at 8 p.m., and a balloon drop at 11 p.m. The cost is $10 for resort guests and $15 for non-guests. Inquiries can be made by calling 815-776-5034.

Martin Luther King Jr. Weekend (Jan. 17-20, 2025): Guests can enjoy winter activities such as cross-country skiing and ice skating during this long weekend. The resort's Stonedrift Spa will also offer special packages to help guests unwind after the holiday season.

Winter Carnival (Feb. 14-17, 2025): Weather permitting, Eagle Ridge's Winter Carnival will take place over Presidents' Day weekend. Events include the annual 5k Sasquatch Shuffle, sledding, bonfires, snowshoe races, ice turkey bowling, sleigh rides, and a Fire & Ice eating contest. Indoor activities will feature a meet-and-greet with the Ice Princess, arts and crafts, nature shows, and an indoor playland.

Year-Round Activities at Eagle Ridge: Eagle Ridge Resort & Spa offers exceptional amenities year-round. Guests can relax and rejuvenate at the luxurious Stonedrift Spa, challenge their skills with the indoor golf simulator, or take a dip in the heated pool. The resort also hosts celestial stargazing events, offering visitors the chance to enjoy meteor showers and dark skies in one of the nation's top stargazing locations.

For reservations or additional information, guests can call 800-892-2269 or visit http://www.eagleridge.com.

About Eagle Ridge Resort & Spa

Eagle Ridge Resort & Spa is located 150 miles west of Chicago within The Galena Territory, a 6,800-acre recreational, residential and resort community six miles southeast of the historic town of Galena, Ill. The resort's grounds include 63 holes on four award-winning golf courses, and accommodations that range from quaint Inn rooms to over 100 villas and distinctive homes. Eagle Ridge Resort & Spa has 15,000 square feet of state-of-the-art meeting space and beautiful conference homes, which regularly accommodate corporate groups, banquets, and weddings. Other features include award-winning restaurants, Highlands restaurant, Lounge 289, pro shop, Country Store and a gas station, the new Stonedrift Spa, and an incredible selection of outdoor seasonal activities including miles of biking, hiking and horseback riding trails, as well as tennis, hot air balloon rides, boating and fishing on the picturesque 225-acre Lake Galena. For reservations or additional information, call (800) 892-2269 or visit http://www.eagleridge.com.

Editor/Producer's Note: Media visits and collaborations are considered upon request. Click here for photos.

Media Contact

Beth Strautz, Vagus PR, 773-895-5387, [email protected], vaguspr.com

SOURCE Eagle Ridge Resort & Spa