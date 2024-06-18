Eagle Roofing Products Announces North Las Vegas Expansion

Over the past 35 years, the company has become the largest privately held USA MADE, USA OWNED concrete roof tile manufacturer in the United States through its unwavering commitment to customer relationships, innovation and its Team Members

RIALTO, Calif., June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Eagle Roofing Products is proud to announce the construction of a new satellite location in North Las Vegas. The new yard, warehouse, design center and office space will be located directly off Interstate 15, adjacent to Nellis Air Force Base.

"Over the past several years, we have cultivated a strong following built on consistency, integrity and transparency throughout the Las Vegas and Intermountain regions," stated Mario Villaneda, Senior Regional Sales Manager for Eagle in Las Vegas. "As a result, we have outgrown our existing location."

Eagle Roofing Products has contracted NDL Group of Las Vegas to construct the new location. "We engaged our local Team Members in the land search and design of the new building and yard. They spoke to customers, identified the Las Vegas market's long-term growth pattern, and chose North Las Vegas for our expansion," explained John Campbell, Eagle's Vice President of Sales and Marketing. "This investment in growth is a result of our Team Member's dedication to exceeding our customers' expectations daily."

Construction is scheduled to commence in August. Eagle plans to open their new satellite location in April of 2025.

About Eagle Roofing Products

Eagle Roofing Products is a division of Burlingame Industries, a California-based, privately held family organization in the concrete roof tile industry for over 35 years. Founded in 1989 with five employees, Eagle has grown to four manufacturing plants, two satellite yards, eight design centers and a workforce of over 600 employees. As the largest USA made, USA owned concrete roof tile manufacturer in the United States, Eagle Roofing Products specializes in providing concrete tile roofing solutions for the building industry.

Lissette Pamplona, Eagle Roofing Products, eagleroofing.com

