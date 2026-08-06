Eagle Roofing Products Announces Strategic Executive Leadership Promotions

Recognizing exceptional leadership from within, Eagle Roofing Products promotes four longtime team members to help shape the company's future.

RIALTO, Calif., Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Eagle Roofing Products is pleased to announce the promotions of four accomplished leaders whose expertise and dedication have helped shape the company's success. These appointments reflect Eagle's continued investment in leadership, innovation, operational excellence, and delivering an exceptional customer experience. Effective immediately, John Campbell has been promoted to President, Charles Schneider to Executive Vice President, Tyler Allwood to Vice President of Sales & Business Development, and Lissette Pamplona to Senior Director of Customer Experience.

"The Burlingame family built Eagle on a foundation of trust," says John Campbell, President of Eagle. "Trust in our people, trust in our craft, and trust in a shared vision for what this company could become. It is a privilege to honor that legacy by working alongside Charles, Tyler, and Lissette in roles where their talent, dedication, and character will help carry Eagle forward.

We are operating in a demanding market, and we are meeting that moment head-on by investing in manufacturing excellence, embracing technology to empower our Team Members, and deepening our commitment to the training and development that will define our next chapter. The trust the Burlingame family has placed in all of us is something we do not take lightly, and this leadership team will honor it every single day."

John Campbell – President

Throughout his 14-year career at Eagle, John has been a driving force behind the company's continued growth and prosperity. Beginning as National Sales Manager and advancing to Vice President of Sales and Marketing, he has led the Sales, Marketing, Technical, and Customer Service teams while also overseeing Eagle's Florida Division as General Manager. With decades of roof tile industry experience and a strategic vision for the future, John has strengthened Eagle's national presence, enhanced customer service, improved operational efficiency, and transformed the Sales Team through innovative CRM initiatives and data-driven solutions. His dedication to Eagle, our customers, and our team continues to make a lasting impact.

Charles Schneider – Executive Vice President

Since joining Eagle 22 years ago, Charles has been instrumental in the company's growth and manufacturing excellence. Leveraging his extensive experience in concrete products and both concrete and clay roof tile manufacturing, he has helped shape Eagle's nationwide manufacturing operations through leadership in plant design, equipment installation, and manufacturing standards. As Vice President of Manufacturing, Charles has driven innovation, standardized processes, and fostered a strong commitment to safe, efficient, and environmentally responsible manufacturing.

Tyler Allwood – Vice President of Sales & Business Development

Over the past 13 years, Tyler has earned the respect of colleagues and customers through his steady leadership, disciplined business approach, and exceptional technical expertise. In his new role, he will lead Eagle's companywide sales and business development efforts, driving growth through a unified strategy that expands the company's geographic reach, strengthens relationships with key industry partners, advances contractor education, and delivers customer-focused roofing solutions that create long-term value.

Lissette Pamplona – Senior Director of Customer Experience

Lissette joined Eagle 13 years ago as Marketing Manager and, through her exceptional leadership and strategic vision, advanced to Director of Marketing, where she helped strengthen the Eagle brand into one of the most recognized and respected names in the building products industry. In her expanded role, she will lead initiatives to enhance the customer experience across every key touchpoint, driving innovative strategies, supporting expansion into new markets, and ensuring every interaction with Eagle is accessible, consistent, and delivers lasting value.

These promotions recognize years of outstanding contributions while positioning Eagle for continued growth in an evolving marketplace. Together, this leadership team will strengthen the company's manufacturing capabilities, expand its market presence, enhance customer engagement, and advance strategic initiatives that reinforce Eagle's commitment to delivering industry-leading concrete roof tile solutions. As Eagle continues to invest in its people, products, and customers, these leaders will play a critical role in shaping the company's next chapter and building on its reputation for quality, innovation, and service.

For more information about Eagle Roofing Products and its full line of concrete roof tiles and roofing accessories, visit eagleroofing.com.

Media Contact

Angelina Arnaud, Eagle Roofing Products, 1 6897771577, [email protected], eagleroofing.com

SOURCE Eagle Roofing Products