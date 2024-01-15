Eagle Roofing Products Celebrates 35 Years in Manufacturing Industry

From humble beginnings to becoming the largest privately held USA MADE, USA OWNED concrete roof tile manufacturer in the United States, Eagle Roofing Products has been the company of choice for its customers and partners for over three decades.

RIALTO, Calif., Jan. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- 2024 marks 35 years in business for Eagle Roofing Products. Founded in 1989 in Rialto, California, they are a well-known and trusted leader in the concrete roof tile manufacturing space offering resilient and sustainable solutions to the residential, institutional and commercial building construction sectors. A family-owned and operated company, it has expanded its roots from coast to coast with four manufacturing plants, two stocking yards and nine design centers since its genesis to provide products and services to all the United States and Canada.

What started with a single high-pressure concrete tile extrusion machine and five employees has grown into a corporation with over 500 employees and a reputable product offering. With over 150 tile color options, seven profile options and dozens of roofing components, Eagle has created a portfolio of versatile, elegant and energy-efficient products with every type of new construction build and reroof project in mind.

"Over the years, Eagle has stood firm in our resolve to do right by our people, and in the best interest of our customers and the roofing industry in general. When issues arise in society, business or the economy – we remain loyal to our mission of providing quality products no matter what," expressed Vice President of Sales and Marketing, John Campbell. "The future may seem uncertain but with the right resources and our steadfast commitment of our team members, we are confident in the new heights we will reach."

Plans for the future of Eagle include expanding their roof tile and components offerings, as well as creating a robust internal learning initiative designed to strengthen employee skills. John said, "We have a ton of new internal and external projects in the works. We recently launched an online reservation system, Time Is Money, to better help our customers with reduced truck turnaround times, and now we are rolling out Order Eagle 2.0, a new and improved ordering platform to benefit distributors, roofers and dispatchers. We are also creating meaningful roof tile systems with our products and updated components offering to help our roofing partners simplify the selling process. There is a lot in the works and our goal is to help our customers in every way we can."

Eagle has attributed its success to its unwavering commitment to stellar customer service. Regardless of role or status, the company has firmly developed a company culture that prioritizes transparency, reliability and quality to ensure that every customer's needs are met. Like John reiterated, "We wouldn't have gotten this far without our team members. And it is because of them that we'll celebrate another 35 years and more."

For more information about Eagle Roofing Products or to browse our full product offering, please visit our website at eagleroofing.com.

About Eagle Roofing Products

Eagle Roofing Products is a division of Burlingame Industries, a California-based, privately held family organization that has been in the concrete roof tile industry for over 35 years. Founded in 1989 with five employees, Eagle has grown to four manufacturing plants, nine design centers and a work force of over 500 employees. As the largest USA made, USA owned concrete roof tile manufacturer in the United States, Eagle Roofing Products specializes in providing concrete tile roofing solutions for the building industry.

Media Contact

Ydalmis DiGiorgio, Eagle Roofing Products, 1 6897104929, [email protected], eagleroofing.com

SOURCE Eagle Roofing Products