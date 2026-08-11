Eagle Roofing Products Expands Roofing System Solutions Through Strategic Alliance with Marco Industries

Partnership Enhances Eagle's Components Offering and Strengthens Its Position as a Complete Roofing System Solutions Provider.

RIALTO, Calif., Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Under its expanding Secure Roof Components brand, Eagle Roofing Products is strengthening its commitment to delivering complete roofing system solutions through a strategic partnership with Marco Industries, Inc., a leading manufacturer of roof ventilation products. By adding premium ventilation components to its growing product portfolio, Eagle continues to provide builders, contractors, and homeowners with integrated solutions that enhance the long-term performance, efficiency, and durability of concrete tile roofing systems.

As part of the partnership, Eagle will offer four Marco Industries ventilation products engineered against wind uplift, wind-driven rain, and wildlife intrusion while promoting proper airflow throughout the roofing system:

Dryer Vent – Designed for efficient laundry exhaust ventilation.

Tile Gooseneck Vent – Developed for kitchen and bathroom exhaust ventilation.

Universal Tile Ridge Vent – Engineered to provide continuous attic ventilation along the roof ridge.

Tile Off-Ridge Vent – Designed to provide continuous airflow throughout the attic space.

According to Eagle leadership, this is far more than a product launch.

"This is a strategic shift from selling individual roofing products to delivering a completely engineered roofing system that protects the structure," said Tyler Allwood, Vice President of Sales and Business Development at Eagle.

Lissette Pamplona, Senior Director of Customer Experience, added: "Property owners today care about much more than appearance. They care about energy efficiency, storm protection, leak prevention, long-term investment value, and confidence that the system protecting their home performs."

Historically, much of the tile roofing industry has competed primarily on aesthetics, profile, and color. Eagle's expanded approach shifts the conversation to the overall performance of the roofing system and the challenges it is designed to help prevent, including:

Roof leaks resulting from inadequate system design

Costly repairs caused by product or installation failure

Storm damage from extreme weather exposure

Animal and pest intrusion through vulnerable roof areas

Moisture and mold issues inside the home

Premature HVAC wear caused by excessive attic heat

Energy waste and higher utility costs

At the center of the initiative is an education strategy designed to help quality contractors better explain the value of complete roof system performance.

"Our goal is not simply to sell roofing products," Allwood said. "Our goal is to help elevate the entire property owner roofing experience through better engineering, better education, and better long-term protection."

The inclusion of Marco Industries' ventilation products further strengthens Eagle's growing components offering, allowing the company to position itself as a provider of complete roofing system solutions that customers can rely on.

For more information on Eagle's Secure Roof Components products, visit eagleroofing.com.

Media Contact

Angelina Arnaud, Eagle Roofing Products, 1 6897771577, [email protected], eagleroofing.com

SOURCE Eagle Roofing Products