Eagle Roofing Products Introduces 2024 Color of the Year, Bridgeport Blend Copper

From versatile neutrals to rich pigments, Eagle Roofing Products offers customers over 150 concrete roof tile color options to adorn roofscapes with elegance and class. This year, a new showstopping colorway will take center stage as Eagle's 2024 Color of the Year.

RIALTO, Calif., Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As an industry veteran with over 35 years of experience in the concrete roof tile manufacturing business, Eagle Roofing Products is known for its extensive product line of durable and sustainable roof tiles that are equally as elegant and eye-catching. Inspired by nature's beauty, Eagle has selected its 2024 Color of the Year, Bridgeport Blend Copper. An enchanting amalgamation of grays, taupe, brown and black hues accented by subtle orange-luster streaks, it mirrors the deep sepia tones of Sequoia trees and the ash shadows that line mountain ranges.

Such a sophisticated and chic colorway is available in our flat, Bel Air profile for a more modern roofline. The cozy look and feel of this tile made it the perfect choice when design trends abandoned cool, gray palettes for a moodier approach with infusions of color.

"Bridgeport Blend Copper is a gorgeous mixture of neutral shades infused with subtle copper-toned streaks that radiate warmth and sophistication," stated Director of Marketing, Lissette Pamplona. "We chose it as our 2024 Color of the Year because it is timeless, grounding and inviting. Its nature-inspired hues give builders, architects and homeowners alike the versatility to create a custom space as it pairs beautifully with both warm and cool shades, as well as with wood tones, brick and stone accents and mixed metals like brass, copper and iron for a gorgeous organic outdoor space."

Currently available in the West and coming in the second quarter of 2024 in the East, Eagle customers will have the opportunity to opt for this timeless roofscape when choosing the perfect concrete roof tile for their upcoming commercial or residential projects. Regardless of architectural style, Bridgeport Blend Copper will surely complement soothing blues and transitional greens with ease, while simultaneously adding an earthy balance to charcoals and dark tints for those who prefer either a rustic façade or a more modern exterior.

"Bridgeport Blend Copper's strength lies in its flexibility to bridge contemporary and classic designs, while effortlessly harmonizing with a wide range of palettes and decor. It's an all-season, neutral blend that rejuvenates rather than overwhelms and will never go out of style."

Order a free sample of Bridgeport Blend Copper on our website or dive into color explorations using this roof tile at eagleroofing.com.

About Eagle Roofing Products

Eagle Roofing Products is a division of Burlingame Industries, a California-based, privately held family organization that has been in the concrete roof tile industry for over 35 years. Founded in 1989 with five employees, Eagle has grown to four manufacturing plants, nine design centers and a work force of over 500 employees. As the largest USA made, USA owned concrete roof tile manufacturer in the United States, Eagle Roofing Products specializes in providing concrete tile roofing solutions for the building industry.

