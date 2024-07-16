Eagle Roofing Products Launches Secure Guard 60: A New Self-Adhered Underlayment for Steep Slope Roofs

For over 10 years, Eagle Roofing Products has provided a wide range of premium roofing components, including underlayments, flashings, eave closures, battens, vents and more to complement its concrete roof tile product offering.

RIALTO, Calif., July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Eagle Roofing Products, a pioneer in high-quality roofing solutions, is proud to introduce the latest product within its trusted Secure Roof Components line: Secure Guard 60. Eagle has partnered with G.A.P. Roofing, Inc. to bring this robust self-adhered underlayment to the market. Ideal for steep slope roof applications, Secure Guard 60 is equipped with a polyester-reinforced, non-woven surface as well as incredible durability and strength.

Secure Guard 60 delivers excellent bonding and material fortitude while protecting homes and commercial buildings from extreme weather conditions like blazing heat, torrential rains, powerful winds and beyond. The product's key features include:

Durability: Its 60 mil thickness ensures tight sealing around screws and resistance to foot traffic. Also, its impressive UV exposure period of 180 days provides peace of mind that the underlayment can last on its own for plenty of time before the roof covering is installed.

Ease of Use: Its split release film allows for quick and seamless application. In addition, it has a roll size that covers 2 squares of roof area and plastic wrap for minimal trash at job sites.

Versatility: Not only is it suited for Concrete and Clay Tile Roofs, but it is also temperature resistant to 265°F, making it ideal for Metal Roofing Systems as well. Likewise, it is listed as an approved underlayment for most tile foam adhesive manufacturers for Tile Roof Adhesive Systems.

"Eagle is excited to add a new underlayment to our growing Secure Roof Components line," says Tyler Allwood, Director of Business Development of Eagle Roofing Products. "Secure Guard 60 is a reliable and resilient product that provides superior protection under all roof types. As a 60 mil self-adhered material with extended exposure and excellent walkability, Secure Guard 60 is sure to become a fan favorite on quality roof installations across the nation."

Secure Guard 60 is currently only available in the Western U.S. Eagle plans to bring it to the Eastern U.S. in Fall of 2024.

About Eagle Roofing Products

Eagle Roofing Products is a division of Burlingame Industries, a California-based, privately held family organization in the concrete roof tile industry for over 35 years. Founded in 1989, Eagle has grown from five employees to four manufacturing plants, two satellite yards, eight design centers and a workforce of over 600 employees. As the largest USA owned, USA made concrete roof tile manufacturer in the country, Eagle specializes in providing premium concrete tile roofing solutions for the building industry.

Media Contact

Angelina Arnaud, Eagle Roofing Products, 1 6897771577, [email protected] , eagleroofing.com

SOURCE Eagle Roofing Products