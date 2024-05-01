Eagle Roofing Products Launches Time Is Money App Nationwide

In the roofing and building industry, every second counts when fulfilling orders and traveling from one job site to another. To alleviate some of the stress affecting customers waiting in the order pick-up line, Eagle has launched a new initiative with trucking partners top of mind.

RIALTO, Calif., May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Last September, Eagle soft-launched Time Is Money, an online reservation system designed to save truck drivers approximately 15 minutes of loading time. Due to its overwhelming success, the initiative has since been expanded and launched nationwide across all manufacturing plants and satellite yards.

Time Is Money is a free app that allows builders, roofers and distributers the opportunity to be more proactive and productive with their concrete roof tile and components pick-ups. Through the digital platform, full and partial orders as well as those including trim are booked in advance of the pick-up, which are then built and staged in a central location prior to the driver's arrival time. This simple step not only helps drivers stay organized and connected to Eagle, but it also helps customers save time and money.

Eagle's Vice President of Sales and Marketing, John Campbell, explained, "This platform was inspired by the need to better utilize time between the extreme peaks and valleys we experience daily in our yards. By utilizing T-I-M to provide our Customer Service and Yard Teams with advance notice of shipments, we are afforded the opportunity to pre-stage trim, components and concrete accessories up to 48 hours before pick-up."

Roof tile and component pick-up slots can be reserved up to seven days in advance. Once date, time and sales order information are processed, Eagle team members pre-stage orders and get customers back on the road in record time. The scheduling system was not designed to allow customers to skip the line; however, by showcasing time slots for the next week, Eagle is furthering its commitment to transparency with every reservation.

"Eagle is committed to providing value-added solutions that save builders, roofing contractors and distributors time and money," John reiterated, "because Time Is Money."

For more information on accessing the link to your nearest regional T-I-M site, please visit https://eagleroofing.com/time-is-money-app/ or contact your local Eagle Account Representative.

About Eagle Roofing Products

Eagle Roofing Products is a division of Burlingame Industries, a California-based, privately held family organization that has been in the concrete roof tile industry for over 35 years. Founded in 1989 with five employees, Eagle has grown to four manufacturing plants, nine design centers and a work force of over 500 employees. As the largest USA made, USA owned concrete roof tile manufacturer in the United States, Eagle Roofing Products specializes in providing concrete tile roofing solutions for the building industry.

Media Contact

Ydalmis DiGiorgio, Eagle Roofing Products, 1 6897104929, [email protected], eagleroofing.com

SOURCE Eagle Roofing Products