Eagle Roofing Products Opens New Las Vegas Stocking Yard to Enhance Customer Experience

The company has grown to become the largest privately held concrete roof tile manufacturer in the United States through its unwavering commitment to customer relationships, innovation and its Team Members.

RIALTO, Calif., April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Eagle Roofing Products is proud to announce the opening of its new Las Vegas Stocking Yard, located at 5108 Donovan Way, North Las Vegas, NV 89091. The new yard, warehouse, design center and office space are located directly off Interstate 15, in the vicinity of Nellis Air Force Base.

This expanded facility marks a significant regional investment and reaffirms the company's commitment to providing exceptional service to customers spanning Utah, Nevada, Arizona and the communities in between.

The new location provides increased space and improved infrastructure, allowing Eagle Roofing Products to better support customer needs with greater efficiency. Key features of the new stocking yard include a dedicated showroom designed to showcase the company's concrete roof tile products, faster truck turnaround times and an enhanced experience for delivery drivers and logistics partners using Eagle's Time Is Money app.

"This new facility represents an exciting step forward for our team and our customers," said Mario Villaneda, Senior Regional Sales Manager for Eagle in Las Vegas. "With expanded capacity and upgraded amenities, we're able to provide a higher level of service while creating a more seamless and efficient experience for everyone who visits our yard."

To celebrate the opening, Eagle Roofing Products will host a Grand Opening Event on May 6, 2026, welcoming customers and partners to tour the new facility and experience its benefits firsthand.

The Las Vegas Stocking Yard expansion underscores Eagle Roofing Products' ongoing commitment to growth, innovation and delivering industry-leading roofing solutions.

For more information about Eagle Roofing Products and its full line of concrete roof tiles and roofing accessories, visit eagleroofing.com.

About Eagle Roofing Products:

Founded in 1989 and headquartered in Rialto, California, Eagle Roofing Products is the largest USA-made, USA-owned, using globally sourced materials, concrete roof tile manufacturer in the United States. With over 35 years of experience, Eagle Roofing Products specializes in providing premium concrete tile roofing solutions for the building industry.

Media Contact

Angelina Arnaud, Eagle Roofing Products, 1 6897771577, [email protected], eagleroofing.com

SOURCE Eagle Roofing Products