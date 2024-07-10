Eagle Roofing Products Partners with Hyphen Solutions and Supply Pro

Throughout its 35 years of business in the roofing and building industry, Eagle Roofing Products has implemented various initiatives to enhance its communication with customers and partners from top to bottom.

RIALTO, Calif., July 10, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Eagle Roofing Products announces a new partnership with Hyphen Solutions and Supply Pro to enhance the company's commitment to transparency and value-added services. The supply chain management software will provide regional team members with increased visibility of job site schedules to expedite truck turnaround times.

Eagle's latest launches have primarily focused on elevating efficiency at each Manufacturing Plant and Stocking Yard across the nation to better serve customers and partners. This initiative will heighten the benefit of Time Is Money, Eagle's first online reservation system designed to allow Yard Team Members to pre-stage orders for customers willing to provide 24 to 48 hours notice before pick-ups.

"With seemingly endless demand for new homes, manufacturing capacity and supply chain communication is at the forefront of most builders' and large roofing contractors' minds," shared Eagle's Vice President of Sales and Marketing, John Campbell, when explaining the origin of this program. "To expand our commitment to Adding Value, we decided to approach Hyphen Solutions to adopt their innovative jobsite management tool, Supply Pro, into our world-class Customer Service platform."

Hypen and Supply Pro integration will be led by the company's regional Customer Service Professionals. However, to promote a seamless transition, Eagle has committed to employing four regional Order Management Services in Florida, Arizona, Nevada, and California to ensure businesses from coast to coast see the benefits of this partnership.

As John explained, the debut of this software integration will heavily impact Eagle's customer-oriented goals. "By overlaying open orders with the information in Supply Pro, we plan to eliminate last-second order fire drills and improve lead times by enhancing communication throughout the supply chain."

To learn more about this initiative, contact your local Eagle Account Representative: https://eagleroofing.com/about-us/team-eagle/sales-teams/

About Eagle Roofing Products

Eagle Roofing Products is a division of Burlingame Industries, a California-based, privately held family organization that has been in the concrete roof tile industry for over 35 years. Founded in 1989 with five employees, Eagle has grown to four manufacturing plants, nine design centers and a work force of over 500 employees. As the largest USA made, USA owned concrete roof tile manufacturer in the United States, Eagle Roofing Products specializes in providing concrete tile roofing solutions for the building industry.

