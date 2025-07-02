Eagle Roofing Products Unveils Valor Thermal by Sol-R-Skin™: A Revolutionary Underlayment for Enhanced Roof Performance

For over 10 years, Eagle Roofing Products has provided a wide range of premium roofing components, including underlayments, flashings, eave closures, battens, vents and more to complement its concrete roof tile product offering.

RIALTO, Calif., July 2, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Eagle Roofing Products, a leader in innovative roofing solutions, is proud to announce the launch of Valor Thermal by Sol-R-Skin™, a cutting-edge roofing underlayment designed to deliver superior fire resistance, thermal insulation and energy efficiency for residential and commercial buildings.

Key Features of Valor Thermal by Sol-R-Skin™:

Class A Fire Tested and CalFire Material Listed: Provides top-tier fire resistance, meeting stringent E-108 fire testing standards under Eagle Tile.

Advanced Thermal Insulation: Boasts an impressive R-value of 5.5 with tiles fastened to standard battens, leading to more stable interior temperatures and enhanced indoor comfort.

Durable and UV-Resistant: Engineered to withstand harsh weather conditions and prolonged sun exposure up to 120 days without compromising performance.

Rolls are lightweight for ease of loading and provide four squares of coverage per roll, reducing the number of rolls on the roof.

"Valor Thermal represents a significant advancement in roofing technology," says Victor Rosas, National Components Manager at Eagle Roofing Products. "This product not only enhances the energy efficiency of buildings but also contributes to installer safety and tile system performance, aligning with our commitment to providing innovative, Cool Roof and WUI compliant solutions for the roofing industry."

Valor Thermal by Sol-R-Skin™ is now available through Eagle Roofing Products' extensive network of distributors across the Western United States and Western Canada. For more information or to request a sample, visit eagleroofing.com/valor-thermal.

About Eagle Roofing Products:

Founded in 1989 and headquartered in Rialto, California, Eagle Roofing Products is the largest USA-made, USA-owned, using globally sourced materials, concrete roof tile manufacturer in the United States. With over 35 years of experience, Eagle Roofing Products specializes in providing premium concrete tile roofing solutions for the building industry.

Media Contact

Angelina Arnaud, Eagle Roofing Products, 1 6897771577, [email protected], eagleroofing.com

SOURCE Eagle Roofing Products