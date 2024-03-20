Eagle Telemedicine Announces Eagle MedWorks Connect Modular Telemedicine Cart System

The Eagle MedWorks Connect cart and platform streamlines how physicians and patients interact, allowing for a seamless care experience. Post this

The Eagle MedWorks Connect cart and platform streamlines how physicians and patients interact, allowing for a seamless care experience. Architected to be highly scalable and modular, the MedWorks Connect platform integrates best-of-class audio\video functionality with clinical devices allowing for an optimal evidenced-based consultation that's both economical and clinically optimized.

The Eagle MedWorks Connect modular telemedicine cart has been built to accommodate multiple telemedicine specialties, with a range of device and peripheral options from an interactive stethoscope and pulse oximeter to vital signs monitor, ultrasound probe, a spirometer and more. Offered in a standard PC, an all-in-one PC and a tablet option, the efficient telemedicine cart uses the reliable MEDWORKS telemedicine platform to deliver compliant and efficient integration with a hospital's EMR along with advanced video and audio communications technology. The small, lightweight cart features a simple, streamlined design and spacious work-surface for flexible and convenient clinical inpatient and outpatient use. Customizable, with configuration options to meet any clinical evaluation requirements, the Eagle MedWorks Connect cart delivers reliable performance at up to 64% lower cost compared to traditional medical carts.

Available now, the Eagle MedWorks Connect cart is an integrated component of an Eagle Telemedicine program. Offering more than 17 telemedicine specialties, Eagle's custom tailored telemedicine solutions enable sustainable healthcare for hospitals of every size. Read more information on the Eagle MedWorks Connect cart here.

About Eagle Telemedicine

Eagle Telemedicine is the leader in technology-enabled inpatient and outpatient care for sustainable healthcare resilience. With a virtual team of more than 430 physicians in more than 17 specialties, Eagle delivers care services that improve patient outcomes, mitigate coverage gaps, expand specialty access and help hospitals enhance care quality and reputation in the communities they serve. With a world-class "webside" manner, Eagle physicians deliver custom-tailored around-the-clock coverage, leveraging existing technologies and processes, for a truly seamless patient experience. Committed to building relationships, not delivering transactions, Eagle empowers rural and metropolitan hospitals alike to increase admissions, expand service access and lower patient transfer rates. For more information, visit http://www.eagletelemedicine.com or follow us on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/eagle-telemedicine.

Media Contact

Erin Jones, Eagle Telemedicine, 1 704.664.2170, [email protected], https://www.eagletelemedicine.com/

SOURCE Eagle Telemedicine