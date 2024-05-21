Eagle Telemedicine Announces New Vice President of Clinical Services

"We are absolutely thrilled to have Kat join our team," said Jason Povio, CEO of Eagle Telemedicine. "Her wealth of experience offers us a fresh perspective on upcoming opportunities. We appreciate her presence and expertise as we navigate our next phase of growth." Post this

Prior to joining Eagle, Kat Thousand served as the Senior Director for Virtual Health at a national medical group where she was responsible for designing scalable solutions, deployment, operations support, liaison between internal and external stakeholders, and monitoring and reporting of all strategic telemedicine programs across the organization. Earlier in her career, Thousand earned her registered nurse (RN) status with her nursing diploma at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital School of Professional Nursing and both her Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) and Master of Healthcare Administration (MHA) at the University of Phoenix.

"I cannot wait to hit the ground running with the Eagle team," said Kat Thousand, VP of Clinical Services, Eagle Telemedicine. "With our incredible team, I know we can further lead the industry in telemedicine services and standards."

Eagle Telemedicine is the leader in technology-enabled inpatient and outpatient care for sustainable healthcare resilience. With a virtual team of more than 430 physicians in more than 17 specialties, Eagle delivers care services that improve patient outcomes, mitigate coverage gaps, expand specialty access and help hospitals enhance care quality and reputation in the communities they serve. With a world-class "webside" manner, Eagle physicians deliver custom-tailored around-the-clock coverage, leveraging existing technologies and processes, for a truly seamless patient experience. Committed to building relationships, not delivering transactions, Eagle empowers rural and metropolitan hospitals alike to increase admissions, expand service access and lower patient transfer rates. For more information, visit http://www.eagletelemedicine.com or follow us on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/eagle-telemedicine.

Erin Jones, Eagle Telemedicine, 1 704.664.2170, [email protected], https://www.eagletelemedicine.com

