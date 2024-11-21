Eagle Telemedicine Appoints Chris Penwarden as New Vice President of Sales

"Telemedicine is transforming the way care is delivered, and I look forward to contributing to Eagle's growth by helping hospitals and healthcare facilities access the critical expertise they need to better serve their communities." - Chris Penwarden, Vice President of Sales, Eagle Telemedicine Post this

Penwarden's career began when he was commissioned in 2002 at the United States Military Academy, where he later served in combat roles in Iraq and Afghanistan. His military service culminated with the establishment of a headquarters unit supporting operations in Syria. After transitioning from the military, Penwarden took on leadership roles in medical sales, building a successful company and sales force that provided stem cells to the U.S. Veterans Affairs and the Department of Defense. His diverse leadership experience also includes heading sales efforts for infection prevention and patient safety at SC Johnson Professional and leading sales for Women's Health surgical devices at Minerva Surgical.

Penwarden holds a bachelor's degree in Electronic Systems Engineering with a minor in Computer Science from the United States Military Academy. He is also an alumnus of Harvard Business School, where he completed an Executive Education program in Business Administration.

"I am thrilled to join Eagle Telemedicine at such an exciting time in healthcare," said Penwarden. "Telemedicine is transforming the way care is delivered, and I look forward to contributing to Eagle's growth by helping hospitals and healthcare facilities access the critical expertise they need to better serve their communities."

Penwarden reports to Povio and assumed his new role in October 2024.

About Eagle Telemedicine

Eagle Telemedicine is the leader in technology-enabled inpatient and outpatient care for sustainable healthcare resilience. With a virtual team covering 20 specialties, Eagle delivers care services that improve patient outcomes, mitigate coverage gaps, expand specialty access and help hospitals enhance care quality and reputation in the communities they serve. With a world-class "webside" manner, Eagle physicians deliver custom-tailored around-the-clock coverage, leveraging existing technologies and processes, for a truly seamless patient experience. Committed to building relationships, not delivering transactions, Eagle empowers rural and metropolitan hospitals alike to increase admissions, expand service access and lower patient transfer rates. For more information, visit http://www.eagletelemedicine.com or follow us on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/eagle-telemedicine.

Media Contact

Erin Jones, Eagle Telemedicine, 1 704.664.2170, [email protected], www.eagletelemedicine.com

SOURCE Eagle Telemedicine