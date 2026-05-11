Eagle Telemedicine Appoints Joanne Lapetina, MD as Chief Medical Officer

"This appointment reflects where Eagle is headed. We're building a company where physician leadership isn't just advisory. It's integral to how we operate, driving accountability, strengthening partnerships, and helping us deliver high-quality care to more patients." Post this

"Dr. Lapetina knows our work from the inside. She's been part of Eagle since 2017, caring for patients and supporting our hospital partners firsthand," said Jason Povio, President and CEO. "Over that time, she's distinguished herself as both an outstanding clinician and a trusted leader, with a deep commitment to quality, collaboration, and patient care. This appointment reflects where Eagle is headed. We're building a company where physician leadership isn't just advisory. It's integral to how we operate, driving accountability, strengthening partnerships, and helping us deliver high-quality care to more patients."

Dr. Lapetina is board certified in both Internal Medicine and Pediatrics and is a Fellow of the American Academy of Pediatrics (FAAP) and the American College of Emergency Physicians (FACEP). She completed her combined Internal Medicine and Pediatrics residency at Virginia Commonwealth University Medical Center, where she continues to teach Advanced Trauma Life Support (ATLS) for the Trauma and Critical Care Division. She is a published author and has lectured nationally on emergency and trauma care.

Beyond her clinical and academic credentials, Dr. Lapetina has spent more than 17 years in active service with the Tuckahoe Volunteer Rescue Squad and currently serves as Medical Director for multiple EMS and fire agencies in Virginia. That hands-on commitment to community emergency care is a defining thread of her career and a perspective she brings directly to her new role.

"I know firsthand how much hospital leaders across the country care about increasing access to specialty care," said Dr. Lapetina. "At the heart of that effort are patients who deserve timely, high-quality care no matter where they live. What I've seen at Eagle is different from how most organizations approach virtual care. Our physicians aren't temporary coverage. They build lasting relationships with the facilities and care teams they support, and they're accountable for delivering strong outcomes over time. That continuity and commitment ultimately mean better care for more patients, and it's the model I'm excited to strengthen and scale as CMO."

The announcement coincides with Eagle Telemedicine's presence at the American Telemedicine Association (ATA) NEXUS Conference in Orlando, FL, where the organization will be exhibiting at Booth 312. Eagle's leadership will take the stage in two sessions on Wednesday, May 13: CEO Jason Povio will moderate Multi-Site Virtual Care: What Enterprise Scale Actually Requires (3:30–4:20 p.m. ET, Windsong 5–6), and Eagle Founder and Chief Physician Executive Dr. Mac McCormick will be featured in the ATA CODE in the Round Series with Tori Surber, Eagle VP of Operations, in Telemedicine Then, Now, and Next: Lessons from the Frontlines (12:50–1:05 p.m. ET, CODE Lounge, tradeshow floor).

About Eagle Telemedicine

Eagle Telemedicine is the leading specialty virtual care partner for hospitals and health systems navigating workforce instability and rising specialty demand. Eagle designs, implements, and operates integrated inpatient and outpatient specialty programs at scale, enabling organizations to sustain consistent specialty coverage, strengthen clinical performance, and build long-term resilience. These programs combine dedicated physician teams, structured clinical continuity and governance, disciplined implementation and credentialing, and seamless integration with existing systems and workflows.

Proven through more than 1,000 program implementations, this model enables reliable, scalable deployment across hospitals and service lines. Eagle's virtual team of 500 physicians across 20+ specialties delivers high-quality care that improves patient outcomes, expands access to specialty services, closes coverage gaps, and helps hospitals strengthen care quality and reputation in the communities they serve. For more information, visit eagletelemedicine.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

Media Contact

Terri Davis, Eagle Telemedicine, 1 404-518-2334, [email protected], https://www.eagletelemedicine.com/

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SOURCE Eagle Telemedicine