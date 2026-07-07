Eagle Telemedicine Expands Executive Leadership, Names Madeline Wills Executive Vice President and General Counsel

"Madeline brings exactly the kind of healthcare legal experience Eagle needs at this stage of our growth… As we expand our client base, physician network, and service offerings, having an accomplished legal executive embedded in the business strengthens how we serve clients and manage complexity." Post this

Her appointment reflects Eagle's continued investment in the leadership and operational capabilities needed to serve an expanding national network of hospital and health system partners. As the company's chief legal officer, Wills will oversee legal strategy, compliance, corporate governance, contracting, and enterprise risk management across Eagle's physician network and hospital partnerships.

"Madeline brings exactly the kind of healthcare legal experience Eagle needs at this stage of our growth," said Jason Povio, Chief Executive Officer of Eagle Telemedicine. "She has advised health systems through complex transactions, regulatory challenges, physician relationships, and operational change. As we expand our client base, physician network, and service offerings, having an accomplished legal executive embedded in the business strengthens how we serve clients and manage complexity."

"I'm excited to join Eagle at such an important point in the company's evolution," said Wills. "Healthcare organizations today need partners who can help them expand access to care while meeting evolving operational and regulatory demands. Eagle has built a strong reputation for supporting hospitals and health systems with high-quality specialty care, and I look forward to helping advance that mission as the company continues to grow."

Wills earned her Juris Doctor, cum laude, from the University of Georgia School of Law and her Bachelor of Business Administration in Banking and Finance, magna cum laude, with a Moore Honors College graduate capstone in Legal Studies, with highest honors, from the University of Georgia. She is admitted to practice before the Supreme Court of Georgia, Georgia Court of Appeals, and the U.S. District Courts for the Northern and Southern Districts of Georgia.

About Eagle Telemedicine

Eagle Telemedicine is the leading specialty virtual care partner for hospitals and health systems navigating workforce instability and rising specialty demand. Eagle designs, implements, and operates integrated inpatient and outpatient specialty programs at scale, enabling organizations to sustain consistent specialty coverage, strengthen clinical performance, and build long-term resilience. These programs combine dedicated physician teams, structured clinical continuity and governance, disciplined implementation and credentialing, and seamless integration with existing systems and workflows.

Proven through more than 1,000 program implementations, this model enables reliable, scalable deployment across hospitals and service lines. Eagle's virtual team of 500 physicians across 20+ specialties delivers high-quality care that improves patient outcomes, expands access to specialty services, closes coverage gaps, and helps hospitals strengthen care quality and reputation in the communities they serve. For more information, visit eagletelemedicine.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

Media Contact

Terri Davis, Eagle Telemedicine, 1 404-518-2334, [email protected], www.eagletelemedicine.com

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SOURCE Eagle Telemedicine