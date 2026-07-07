Eagle Telemedicine Expands Executive Leadership, Names Madeline Wills Executive Vice President and General Counsel

Healthcare legal executive to lead legal strategy, governance, and risk as Eagle scales its national specialty care network
ATLANTA, July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Eagle Telemedicine, the leading specialty virtual care partner for hospitals and health systems navigating workforce instability and rising specialty demand, today announced the appointment of Madeline Wills as Executive Vice President and General Counsel. Wills brings extensive healthcare legal and executive experience to Eagle's leadership team.
Wills joins Eagle from Wellstar Health System, where she served as Assistant Vice President and Assistant General Counsel following Wellstar's partnership with Augusta University Health System. Prior to the partnership, she served as Vice President and General Counsel of AU Health System, now known as Wellstar MCG Health, which is responsible for the 632-bed academic medical center supporting the Medical College of Georgia. In that role, she led the legal work for the historic $797 million partnership between AU Health System and Wellstar, including regulatory approvals by the Georgia Attorney General and the Federal Trade Commission. Throughout her career, Wills has served as a trusted advisor to executive leadership teams and boards of directors, helping healthcare organizations navigate evolving legal and regulatory environments. Her experience spans physician services, healthcare transactions, compliance and privacy, enterprise risk management, telehealth, corporate governance, and health system operations.
Her appointment reflects Eagle's continued investment in the leadership and operational capabilities needed to serve an expanding national network of hospital and health system partners. As the company's chief legal officer, Wills will oversee legal strategy, compliance, corporate governance, contracting, and enterprise risk management across Eagle's physician network and hospital partnerships.
"Madeline brings exactly the kind of healthcare legal experience Eagle needs at this stage of our growth," said Jason Povio, Chief Executive Officer of Eagle Telemedicine. "She has advised health systems through complex transactions, regulatory challenges, physician relationships, and operational change. As we expand our client base, physician network, and service offerings, having an accomplished legal executive embedded in the business strengthens how we serve clients and manage complexity."
"I'm excited to join Eagle at such an important point in the company's evolution," said Wills. "Healthcare organizations today need partners who can help them expand access to care while meeting evolving operational and regulatory demands. Eagle has built a strong reputation for supporting hospitals and health systems with high-quality specialty care, and I look forward to helping advance that mission as the company continues to grow."
Wills earned her Juris Doctor, cum laude, from the University of Georgia School of Law and her Bachelor of Business Administration in Banking and Finance, magna cum laude, with a Moore Honors College graduate capstone in Legal Studies, with highest honors, from the University of Georgia. She is admitted to practice before the Supreme Court of Georgia, Georgia Court of Appeals, and the U.S. District Courts for the Northern and Southern Districts of Georgia.
About Eagle Telemedicine
Eagle Telemedicine is the leading specialty virtual care partner for hospitals and health systems navigating workforce instability and rising specialty demand. Eagle designs, implements, and operates integrated inpatient and outpatient specialty programs at scale, enabling organizations to sustain consistent specialty coverage, strengthen clinical performance, and build long-term resilience. These programs combine dedicated physician teams, structured clinical continuity and governance, disciplined implementation and credentialing, and seamless integration with existing systems and workflows.
Proven through more than 1,000 program implementations, this model enables reliable, scalable deployment across hospitals and service lines. Eagle's virtual team of 500 physicians across 20+ specialties delivers high-quality care that improves patient outcomes, expands access to specialty services, closes coverage gaps, and helps hospitals strengthen care quality and reputation in the communities they serve. For more information, visit eagletelemedicine.com or follow us on LinkedIn.
Media Contact
Terri Davis, Eagle Telemedicine, 1 404-518-2334, [email protected], www.eagletelemedicine.com
SOURCE Eagle Telemedicine
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