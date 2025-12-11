Eagle Telemedicine Expands Specialty Telemedicine Services with Urology Program

"By delivering on-demand urology expertise virtually, we empower hospitals to improve outcomes, reduce transfers, and ensure patients get the timely, high-quality care they deserve." Post this

"With the launch of our Urology telemedicine program, Eagle is extending access to a specialty that is in critically short supply across the country," said Jason Povio, CEO, Eagle Telemedicine. "Hospitals and clinics nationwide are struggling to meet patient needs in urology, and Eagle is committed to bridging those gaps. By delivering on-demand urology expertise virtually, we empower hospitals to improve outcomes, reduce transfers, and ensure patients get the timely, high-quality care they deserve."

Eagle Tele-Urology services complement the company's robust inpatient and outpatient specialty programs, which now span 21 specialties, including hospitalist, cardiology, infectious disease, neurology, and nephrology. Eagle's virtual urologists can support hospitals with a wide range of services, from inpatient consults and post-surgical follow-up to outpatient assessments for chronic urologic conditions.

Eagle Telemedicine offers technology-enabled inpatient and outpatient specialty care to hospitals and clinics to address the physician shortage challenge in both rural and metropolitan communities. With its growing suite of specialty programs, Eagle delivers more than 75,000 patient encounters annually to healthcare systems and hospitals, coast-to-coast. Offering access to telemedicine specialists 24/7, Eagle Telemedicine reduces patient referrals, increases physician retention, and enhances hospitals' overall quality of care.

For more information on Eagle Urology services and other telemedicine specialties, visit https://www.eagletelemedicine.com/telemedicine-services/telemedicine-specialties.

About Eagle Telemedicine

Eagle Telemedicine is the leader in technology-enabled inpatient and outpatient care for sustainable healthcare resilience. With a virtual team covering 21 specialties, Eagle delivers care services that improve patient outcomes, mitigate coverage gaps, expand specialty access and help hospitals enhance care quality and reputation in the communities they serve. With a world-class "webside" manner, Eagle physicians deliver custom-tailored around-the-clock coverage, leveraging existing technologies and processes, for a truly seamless patient experience. Committed to building relationships, not delivering transactions, Eagle empowers rural and metropolitan hospitals alike to increase admissions, expand service access and lower patient transfer rates. For more information, visit https://www.eagletelemedicine.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

