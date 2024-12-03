Eagle Telemedicine Introduces Flexible Financing Options for MedWorks Connect Telemedicine Carts

We are excited to support Eagle Telemedicine in their mission to make high-quality healthcare more accessible. Post this

"At Eagle, we are committed to expanding access to telemedicine solutions for hospitals and healthcare facilities," said Jason Povio, CEO, Eagle Telemedicine. "By partnering with Fifth Third Bank to offer flexible financing, we're enabling more healthcare organizations to take advantage of our MedWorks Connect cart system. This makes high-quality telemedicine more accessible and helps facilities overcome financial barriers to providing virtual care."

The Eagle MedWorks Connect telemedicine cart is designed for seamless integration into existing hospital systems, ensuring an efficient and cost-effective way for hospitals to scale their telemedicine services. The platform is highly customizable, offering various peripheral devices such as an interactive stethoscope, ultrasound probe, and vital signs monitor to meet specific clinical needs.

Tim Horton, Executive Vice President and CFO of Eagle Telemedicine, emphasized the financial advantages, stating, "The ability to finance the MedWorks Connect cart through Fifth Third Bank gives hospitals greater flexibility in adopting telemedicine solutions. We understand that budgets are tight, and this option allows healthcare providers to implement critical telemedicine infrastructure without sacrificing financial stability."

David Crowe, Senior Vice President, Fifth Third Bank, added, "We are excited to support Eagle Telemedicine in their mission to make high-quality healthcare more accessible. Our flexible financing solutions will enable hospitals to quickly implement advanced telemedicine technology, enhancing their ability to deliver timely and effective care."

Eagle Telemedicine continues to provide healthcare organizations with innovative telemedicine solutions across 20 specialties. The introduction of flexible financing options for the MedWorks Connect cart is part of Eagle's ongoing effort to support its hospital customers as they work tirelessly to improve patient outcomes and expand access to care.

For more information on the Eagle MedWorks Connect telemedicine cart and financing options, please visit https://www.eagletelemedicine.com/eagle-medworks-connect.

About Eagle Telemedicine

Eagle Telemedicine is the leader in technology-enabled inpatient and outpatient care for sustainable healthcare resilience. With a virtual team covering 20 specialties, Eagle delivers care services that improve patient outcomes, mitigate coverage gaps, expand specialty access and help hospitals enhance care quality and reputation in the communities they serve. With a world-class "webside" manner, Eagle physicians deliver custom-tailored around-the-clock coverage, leveraging existing technologies and processes, for a truly seamless patient experience. Committed to building relationships, not delivering transactions, Eagle empowers rural and metropolitan hospitals alike to increase admissions, expand service access and lower patient transfer rates. For more information, visit http://www.eagletelemedicine.com or follow us on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/eagle-telemedicine.

Media Contact

Erin Jones, Eagle Telemedicine, 1 704.664.2170, [email protected], www.eagletelemedicine.com

SOURCE Eagle Telemedicine