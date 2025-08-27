Eagle Telemedicine Joins ATA's Center of Digital Excellence (CODE) to Advance Innovation in Telehealth

We are thrilled to join this groundbreaking initiative that unites health systems, solution providers, and industry leaders to drive progress in healthcare. Post this

"We are thrilled to join this groundbreaking initiative that unites health systems, solution providers, and industry leaders to drive progress in healthcare," said Jason Povio, President and CEO of Eagle Telemedicine. "We know progress is only made together. Through CODE, we look forward to contributing to the shared mission of expanding and sustaining digital care delivery, increasing access to healthcare nationwide."

"We're excited to welcome Eagle Telemedicine to the ATA's Center of Digital Excellence (CODE)," said Elissa Baker, BSN, RN, Senior Vice President of Clinical Innovation and Digital Strategy at the ATA, who is leading CODE. "CODE is bringing together health system and industry leaders to define what digital-native care really means — care models that are embedded into clinical workflows, powered by continuous data, and scaled across the continuum. Eagle's leadership in high-acuity virtual inpatient programs exemplifies this approach. Their participation will help us advance our benchmarking work, share implementation playbooks, and accelerate the adoption of care models that are built for today's healthcare needs. We are grateful for their partnership and support."

Since its founding in 2008, Eagle Telemedicine has been a long-standing advocate for increasing access to specialty care nationwide. The inclusion in CODE reflects the company's deep expertise in delivering physician-led, high-acuity care through scalable telemedicine programs. The reality is a nationwide shortage of qualified physicians and healthcare workers continues to strain the American healthcare system, and Eagle Telemedicine hopes to ease the strain and provide sustainable solutions.

