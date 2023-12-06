Eagle Telemedicine Positions for Continued Rapid Growth; Announces New Executive Leadership Structure

"With a tremendous opportunity ahead, now is the time for us to double down on our growth areas with a dedicated leadership focus. These changes are the right moves, with the right team, at the right time." Post this

"Mac has tirelessly served as the CEO of Eagle since 2014," said Dr. Edward R. Casas, MD, MBA, MPH, Executive Chairman, Eagle Telemedicine. "We are all very excited about the future of the company, its culture, and have tremendous confidence in the strength of its leadership team. His vision and passionate devotion have been critical in developing Eagle into the market leader it is today, and Mac has rightfully earned the respect and gratitude of the Board of Directors."

Jason Povio has been selected by the Board to serve as the Chief Executive Officer of Eagle Telemedicine. Over the past four years, under his operational and business development stewardship, Eagle has experienced over 30% compounded annual revenue growth. As President and Chief Operating Officer, Povio institutionalized quality processes with action plans and accountability measures to drive continuous performance improvement. He has developed a strong team of professionals, and positioned Eagle with a vibrant and nimble operations infrastructure that has markedly enhanced our capacity to absorb the increasing demand for our services. Povio has achieved this all while maintaining operational excellence, and important profitability measures, that will permit the sustainability of Eagle's remarkable growth. Povio has the demonstrated acumen to lead Eagle's ongoing business strategy and execution oversight, with both authority and accountability to drive continued success in his new role as CEO.

Timothy Horton has been named Executive Vice President, in addition to his current role of Chief Financial Officer to leverage his financial, operational and leadership development capabilities as a key executive partner on this team. Horton's successful background in enhancing business development teams, with a disciplined focus on the absolute priority of meeting our current and prospective clients' service needs, will prove invaluable in the execution of his additional responsibilities that include oversight of all business planning and development initiatives for the company.

Prior to the approval of these organizational changes, resulting from a three-month strategic exercise with senior management (facilitated by Special Independent Director, Susan Luria), the revised organizational design was strongly advocated by Dr. McCormick.

"This move reflects Eagle's unprecedented progress for which every Eagle team member has been a valued contributor," said Dr. McCormick. "With a tremendous opportunity ahead, now is the time for us to double down on our growth areas with a dedicated leadership focus. These changes are the right moves, with the right team, at the right time."

"We are all very excited about the future of the company, with tremendous confidence in the strength of the team of mission oriented, talented professionals that constitute Eagle," said Dr. Casas. "Our journey continues into 2024 with keen focus on accelerating market penetration, continued sustainable, profitable growth, that is all driven by the Eagle team's relentless dedication to providing high quality, multi-specialty telemedicine services to the underserved communities across the country."

