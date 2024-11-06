Early Access Programs - The Definitive Test for Guiding Pharma's Commercialization Strategy, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

Providing patients with access to these medicines can have a dramatic positive effect on a patient's quality of life, and in some cases, can extend or even save a patient's life. Post this

This enables companies to identify which markets to prioritize or maybe decide not to launch in at all. Essentially early access programs allow pharma to 'test the waters' to understand real-world demand and facilitate decision making based on factual information, with the added benefits of being able to understand patient pathways, engage with payers, develop prescriber relationships, collect outcomes data, generate revenue and demonstrate demand / willingness to pay for their product.

From a patient perspective, early access programs provide access to promising medicines before launch (if they are not participating in the clinical trial), which would have otherwise not been available to them for as long as three to four years, following the first global approval of the medicine (e.g. US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) or European Medicines Agency (EMA)). Providing patients with access to these medicines can have a dramatic positive effect on a patient's quality of life, and in some cases, can extend or even save a patient's life.

During the webinar, participants will get expert perspectives on how early access programs are a critical element to any commercial planning process. They will discuss best practices on how considering early access programs during clinical phases II and III can help achieve success and help define strategy and objectives, maximize benefit for patients/company and strengthen launch trajectory/commercial proposition.

Register for this webinar today to discover how early access programs can shape successful pharmaceutical commercialization.

Join Paul Stanton, Senior Director, Global Strategy, Early Access, Inceptua Group; and Sebastian Stachowiak, CEO, ICE BIOPHARMA, for the live webinar on Wednesday, November 27, 2024, at 10am EST (4pm CET/EU-Central).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Early Access Programs – The Definitive Test for Guiding Pharma's Commercialization Strategy.

ABOUT XTALKS

Xtalks, powered by Honeycomb Worldwide Inc., is a leading provider of educational webinars and digital content to the global life science, food, healthcare and medical device communities. Every year, thousands of industry practitioners (from pharmaceutical, biotechnology, food, healthcare and medical device companies, private & academic research institutions, healthcare centers, etc.) turn to Xtalks for access to quality content. Xtalks helps professionals stay current with industry developments, regulations and jobs. Xtalks webinars also provide perspectives on key issues from top industry thought leaders and service providers.

To learn more about Xtalks visit https://xtalks.com

For information about hosting a webinar visit https://xtalks.com/why-host-a-webinar/

Media Contact

Vera Kovacevic, Xtalks, +1 (416) 977-6555 x371, [email protected], https://xtalks.com

SOURCE Xtalks