Early Access Programs: Adding Value to EU Commercialization Strategy, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

The session will help attendees navigate the real challenges faced in weaving EAPs into commercial strategies, as well as understand the complexities around managing cost, small patient populations in rare diseases, resource allocation and navigating the intricacies of European regulation. Post this

The attendees will also gain practical considerations for crafting a strong EAP strategy and understand the importance of:

1. Starting early

2. Starting with the end in mind

3. Engaging with key stakeholders early

During the webinar, the attendees can directly engage with the experts, ask their burning questions and receive personalized insights to navigate the challenges they are facing in implementing EAPs in their European commercialization strategy.

Register now to gain insights into how EAPs act as a bridge to successful commercialization in the EU market.

Join Heather Masters, VP Global Pricing & Market Access, WEP Clinical, for the live webinar on Thursday, March 28, 2024, at 11am EDT (4pm CET/EU-Central).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Early Access Programs: Adding Value to EU Commercialization Strategy.

