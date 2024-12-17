Early Detection, Saving Lives: Hancock Health Featured on Empowered with Meg Ryan

Hancock Health understands the emotional toll of a breast cancer diagnosis. The program will showcase their dedicated team of healthcare professionals who provide personalized care and support, helping women navigate every stage of treatment and recovery. Post this

Hancock Health leverages cutting-edge technology to provide the most accurate and minimally invasive diagnostic tools. Viewers will learn about the latest advancements in mammography, ultrasound, and biopsy techniques.

Dr. Julia Compton. VP Oncology stated, "A breast cancer diagnosis can be frightening. While most patients with early- stage breast cancer will do incredibly well, it's important to have a team of caregivers that understand the impact of treatment on your life. Sometimes the fear of the diagnosis overshadows any other priorities at the time and the treatment takes a greater toll as patients try to juggle treatment, responsibilities at home and at work. As you navigate this chapter of life, don't hesitate to ask about your treatment location --especially if it can be close to home, your care team's approach to your daily priorities, and if there are any other details we may need to consider. While cancer care is certainly the center of attention during this time, it's is not the only priority most women are juggling. It's important for those of us delivering cancer care to keep those priorities in mind as we see and treat our patients with early stage breast cancer."

Early detection is just the first step. Hancock Health understands the emotional toll of a breast cancer diagnosis. The program will showcase their dedicated team of healthcare professionals who provide personalized care and support, helping women navigate every stage of treatment and recovery.

Viewers of Empowered with Meg Ryan can expect an insightful look into Hancock Health's innovative approach to breast cancer care. Don't miss it!

About Empowered with Meg Ryan:

Empowered with Meg Ryan is an award-winning public television program designed to empower viewers through impactful storytelling. The program delves into critical social issues, using powerful narratives to inform and inspire. Each segment sheds light on the work of remarkable organizations making a positive difference in their communities. Learn more at https://www.empoweredprogram.com/.

About Hancock Health:

Hancock Health is a comprehensive healthcare network serving Hancock County and surrounding areas. Their mission is to enhance the health and well-being of local residents by offering a wide range of services, from preventative care to advanced treatment. Hancock Health is committed to providing compassionate, personalized care that empowers patients to take control of their health. Learn more at https://www.hancockhealth.org/.

Media Contact

Creative Development, Empowered with host Meg Ryan, 561-869-3966, [email protected], www.empoweredprogram.com

SOURCE Empowered with host Meg Ryan