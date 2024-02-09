Early-Life Skin Microbiome and Metabolome Signatures Could Predict Atopic Dermatitis in Infants

"strategies for prevention of atopic dermatitis may be possible through identifying high-risk infants in the pre-disease stage." Post this

According to new research, whole metagenomic sequencing, antimicrobial peptides and profiling of natural moisturizing factors were performed from skin tape strips collected from infants periodically from day 7 to 18 months of life. The children were then assessed for symptoms of atopic dermatitis at age 6 and 18 months by trained physicians. The rates of atopic dermatitis were 30.8% in 6-month-old children and 20.8% at 18 months of age.

The composition of early life skin microbiota in infants who later developed atopic dermatitis was predominantly driven by the enrichment of specific, identifiable bacterial species as early as week 1 and month 3 of life. This bacterial signature was linked with lower levels of natural moisturizing factors and higher antimicrobial peptide levels in early life. Similarly, different atopic dermatitis trajectories, including early onset transient, early onset persistent and late onset, were associated with distinct signatures of skin microbiota, natural moisturizing factors and antimicrobial peptides in early life.

The findings suggest that strategies for prevention of atopic dermatitis may be possible through identifying high-risk infants in the pre-disease stage with the help of skin biomarkers. These predictive biomarkers aid in identifying high-risk infants who may benefit from targeted strategies in early life for atopic dermatitis prevention. This novel predictive modeling of early life skin biomarker signatures can provide valuable insights into the diagnosis and prevention of atopic dermatitis.

