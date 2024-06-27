Early Mountain Vineyards Earns Wine Spectator's 2024 Award of Excellence

"We are immensely proud of how far we have come since our inception in 2012," said Jean Case, Founder and Chairman of Early Mountain. "This accolade highlights the remarkable dedication of our team and the superior hospitality that defines Early Mountain." Post this

"We are immensely proud of how far we have come since our inception in 2012. Achieving Wine Spectator's prestigious 2024 Award of Excellence is a testament to our unwavering commitment to providing an exceptional wine and culinary experience," said Jean Case, Founder and Chairman of Early Mountain. "This accolade highlights the remarkable dedication of our team and the superior hospitality that defines Early Mountain. We are honored to be recognized among the best in the world and remain committed to excellence in the wines we make and the food and wine service that so many have had the opportunity to enjoy when dining with us in the heart of Virginia Wine Country."

Located in Madison, Virginia, at the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains, Early Mountain is dedicated to producing world-class wines that highlight the remarkable sites in Virginia. Led by winemaker Maya Hood White, Early Mountain's team oversees 55 acres under vine, committed to finding the most compelling vineyard sites, showcasing our varieties. This dedication results in exceptional wines and fosters a legacy of minimal intervention and groundbreaking innovation in Virginia viticulture, showcasing wines of quality that stand beside the best in the world. Lead Winemaker, Maya Hood White shares her excitement, "We are thrilled to be able to showcase many of our historic and formative vintages within this list. Our site-driven and low-intervention approach to winemaking is showcased throughout these offerings and serve as wonderful opportunities for wine lovers to learn about the award-winning Virginia wines we produce from our Quaker Run and Early Mountain vineyards."

The wine and culinary program is a testament to Early Mountain's passion for quality and commitment to providing an unparalleled wine experience. With a diverse selection of wines that span many regions and top producers, Early Mountain Vineyards continues to be a destination for wine enthusiasts and a beacon of excellence in the Virginia wine community.

"While we are first and foremost an award-winning winery, Early Mountain has consistently embraced the broader world of wine. Our unique culinary program integrates Early Mountain wines alongside guest wines to complement dishes, providing our guests with a world-class experience", said Michael Cain Seay, Director of Wine and Hospitality. "Since curating our wine list, we have chosen to feature global selections that mirror our production styles, varieties, and flavors. We also prioritize producers focused on low-intervention wines and terroir-driven production philosophies and it is wonderful to see this list and all our work at Early Mountain recognized by the Wine Spectator."

To book a table to visit Early Mountain and experience its award-winning wine program firsthand, visit http://www.earlymountain.com. Executive Chef, Tim Moore, a former sous chef at The Inn at Little Washington, and Director of Hospitality, Michael Cain Seay, look forward to welcoming guests for a truly exceptional dining experience, accompanied by wines from Early Mountain and our award-winning wine list.

