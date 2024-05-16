Early Mountain Vineyards Names Colangelo & Partners As Agency of Record

"Our team at Early Mountain is thrilled to partner with Colangelo & Partners to offer a glimpse into the elegance of Virginia fine wine," Jean Case said. "We've developed an understanding of Virginia's terroirs and a portfolio of wines that stand side-by-side with the best wines in the world." Post this

"Our team at Early Mountain is thrilled to partner with Colangelo & Partners to engage with wine lovers and offer audiences a glimpse into the elegance and promise of Virginia fine wine," Jean Case said. "Over the past decade, we've developed a deep understanding of Virginia's terroirs and, thanks to the hard work and commitment of our team at Early Mountain, and a commitment to quality, we've developed a portfolio of wines that stand side-by-side with the best wines in the world."

Under the guidance of winemaker Maya Hood White, Early Mountain has developed an award-winning portfolio of fine wines that bring out the best of the premium vineyards that Early Mountain has identified and cultivated over the past decade. In particular, Early Mountain's Quaker Run vineyard, located 14 miles north of the winery with steep rocky slopes formed from a landslide long ago, is central to the success of the winery's flagship reds: RISE and Eluvium, as well as their single varietals bottlings of Tannat, Cabernet Franc and Chardonnay, while the Early Mountain vineyard at the winery is the backbone for their award winning Petit Manseng and flagship white, Intention.

Colangelo & Partners President Gino Colangelo expressed his excitement about the new partnership, "As a team of passionate wine lovers and category builders, we are thrilled to be working alongside Early Mountain and the fine wines of Virginia," Gino Colangelo said. "Virginian wine is nothing new, but the head-turning caliber of wines coming from Early Mountain is a testament to their hard work, and we are excited to be a part of their growth in the U.S. market."

Early Mountain Vineyards is available in Washington D.C., Maryland, Virginia, Georgia, South Carolina, New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania, and can be purchased directly from the website at [https://store.earlymountain.com/Wines/all-wines.

About Early Mountain Vineyards - http://www.earlymountain.com

Early Mountain Vineyards was born out of a vision to produce wines in Virginia that could stand side-by-side with the best wines in the world. Since 2012, owners Jean Case and her husband, Steve, have brought that vision to life, leading the effort to catapult America's first wine region onto the global fine wine map by identifying and cultivating premium vineyard sites and working with winemaker Maya Hood White to produce a portfolio of award-winning terroir-driven wines that show the quality and promise that can come from this up-and-coming region and are the benchmark wines for all interested in the best Virginia has to offer.

About Colangelo & Partners - http://www.colangelopr.com

Colangelo & Partners specializes in premium food, wine and spirits brands, and has long-established relationships with the key press that drive these business categories and help determine the industry leaders. Agency principals have years of experience in retail and distribution as well as communications, a rare combination that gives Colangelo & Partners invaluable insights into consumer purchasing behavior.

The agency focuses on 'closing the loop' between creative communications programs, distribution, promotion, publicity and the consumer in order to maximize the efficiency of its communications programs and deliver measurable results. Founded in 2006, Colangelo & Partners was honored as one of the year's top integrated communications firms at the 2013 Agency Elite Awards and for one of the best digital marketing campaigns at the 2014 Digital PR Awards.

