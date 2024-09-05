Early Mountain Vineyards Ushers in a New Era with the Appointment of Jon Ruel as President

"Joining Early Mountain Vineyards is an incredible opportunity to contribute to a winery that is already a leader in quality," said Jon Ruel, newly appointed President of Early Mountain Vineyards. "Together, we will build on the winery's strong foundation and carve out an exciting future." Post this

"We founded Early Mountain Vineyards with a vision to produce wines in Virginia that could stand side-by-side with the best wines in the world, and today's announcement welcoming Jon Ruel as the new President of Early Mountain Vineyards is a key step in fulfilling that vision," said Jean Case, founder of Early Mountain Vineyards. "His enthusiasm about the exceptional wine program headed by Maya Hood White and the wines we can produce from our unique Virginia vineyards — alongside Jon's extraordinary expertise and his deep commitment to fearless innovation, mentorship, and producing and celebrating quality wines — aligns perfectly with our mission."

Jon Ruel shared his enthusiasm for this new chapter, saying, "Joining Early Mountain Vineyards is an incredible opportunity to contribute to a winery that is already a leader in quality. I believe that this pioneering region, the talented team, and the unique terroir at Early Mountain have all the qualities to produce wines and experiences that can break through with wine-loving consumers worldwide. Together, we will build on the winery's strong foundation and carve out an exciting future."

About Early Mountain Vineyards

Nestled in the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains in Madison, Virginia, Early Mountain Vineyards is dedicated to producing wines that capture the essence of Virginia's unique terroir. The winery's commitment to quality is reflected in every bottle, offering an authentic and inviting experience for all who visit. As a destination winery, Early Mountain continues to redefine excellence in Virginia winemaking and offers culinary experiences that perfectly complement EMV's wines, making the Early Mountain Tasting Room the go-to destination for food and wine lovers in the region. For reservations and to buy wines, visit earlymountain.com

