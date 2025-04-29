Early Phase Oncology Trials: Overcoming FDA Hurdles in the New Administration, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

Whether seeking a better understanding of non-traditional designs or solutions to achieve financial predictability during this critical phase, the expert speakers will equip attendees with the insights needed to optimize and accelerate the drug development process. Post this

This webinar is a must-attend for sponsors looking to stay ahead in the ever-changing landscape of oncology trials. Whether seeking a better understanding of non-traditional designs or solutions to achieve financial predictability during this critical phase, the expert speakers will equip attendees with the insights needed to optimize and accelerate the drug development process.

Register for this webinar today to gain insights into navigating the evolving FDA regulations and their implications for early-phase oncology trials.

Join experts from Syneos Health, Dr. Patrick Kelly, MD, Vice President, Medical Management; XQ Xue, Vice President, Biostatistics; and Patrick Melvin, Vice President, Therapeutic Strategy & Innovation, for the live webinar on Friday, May 16, 2025, at 11am EDT (5pm CEST/EU-Central).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Early Phase Oncology Trials: Overcoming FDA Hurdles in the New Administration.

