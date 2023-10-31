Early-Stage Pharmaceutical Product Development to Reach the Clinic Faster, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, learn why early-stage pharmaceutical product development is foundational for successful clinical trials and regulatory approvals. Attendees will learn how preformulation activities and formulation development ensure compatibility with manufacturing processes and scalability, impacting regulatory approval. The featured speakers will learn why a well-structured regulatory strategy is essential, and how open communication with regulatory authorities facilitates smoother processes and approval. Attendees will see how early-stage development is iterative, involving continuous refinement based on emerging data and insights.
TORONTO, Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Early-stage pharmaceutical product development is a pivotal stage of product development whose significance is often underestimated, seen merely as a checklist of tasks before clinical trials. However, early-stage development forms the bedrock for successful clinical trials and eventually regulatory approvals.
Preclinical activities for evaluating safety, toxicity, efficacy, PK/PD (pharmacokinetic/pharmacodynamic modeling), dose range and others are performed during this stage, leading to proof-of-concept studies in humans or clinical trials to demonstrate efficacy. These studies provide crucial data for determining dose ranges and initial efficacy beyond risk assessment.
Formulation development — including preformulation and analytical — is another crucial aspect of early-stage pharmaceutical product development, ensuring compatibility with manufacturing processes and scalability. For example, a poorly chosen excipient or process can pose significant hurdles to regulatory approval.
A well-structured regulatory strategy is essential, particularly for inexperienced organizations. It provides clarity on objectives, required resources and the intended regulatory pathway. Open communication with regulatory agencies throughout this phase facilitates a smoother proposal process and regulatory approval.
Early-stage pharmaceutical product development is iterative, involving continuous refinement based on emerging data and insights. It also requires adaptability to changing disease prevalence, treatment paradigms and patient needs.
Join this webinar to gain insights into how early-stage pharmaceutical product development is foundational for successful clinical trials and regulatory approvals, and why collaboration with experienced partners like contract development and manufacturing organizations (CDMOs) is essential.
Join Srinivasan Shanmugam, PhD, Executive Director, Pharmaceutical Sciences, Business Support, & New Technologies, Adare Pharma Solutions, for the live webinar on Monday, November 13, 2023, at 11am EST (4pm GMT/UK).
