Early Study Results Show 93% Breastfeeding Success After Short-Term Donor Human Milk Supplementation

Healthy weight recovery in newborns at risk for excessive weight loss, with steady weight gain consistent with WHO growth curve velocities.

93% of infants successfully transitioned from donor human milk supplementation to exclusive breastfeeding ranging from 2-7 days of age.

Positive growth velocity trends were demonstrated, with infants supplemented earlier showing the greatest growth increase back to birth weight.

Enhanced breastfeeding success and short-term outcomes through exclusive human milk support.

The study originated from an outpatient pilot program in which LactaLogics BridgePacks—100% donor human milk, pasteurized using Gentle-UHT—were provided as a supplement alternative to formula for mothers experiencing early breastfeeding challenges. Unlike most donor human milk processing, which requires freezer storage and defrosting before use, Gentle-UHT milk is safely stored at room temperature and ready for babies to drink immediately, offering significant benefits for families during this critical period. The initiative demonstrated how integrating early access to shelf-stable donor milk with proper lactation support effectively addressed many early breastfeeding challenges and bridged the gap for mothers experiencing delayed lactation.

Robin Hollen, DNP, APRN, FNP-C of Pediatric Associates, reflected on the success of the pilot program:

"The [LactaLogics] BridgePack program demonstrated how shelf-stable donor human milk can be a saving grace for families facing early breastfeeding challenges. Donor milk gives mothers the time and confidence they need to establish breastfeeding by providing a convenient and nutritionally superior alternative to formula. For parents, it's about having access to the right support at the right time, ensuring their babies grow and thrive while they navigate this critical period."

Dr. Rebecca Perry, MD, FAAP, Neonatologist, Department of Pediatrics at the University of Nevada, Reno School of Medicine, emphasized the clinical significance of the findings:

"The results of this study demonstrate that donor human milk supplementation supports steady weight gain and early weight recovery in newborns at risk for excessive weight loss. By providing critical nutrition during the first days of life, we observed clear growth trajectories aligning with WHO standards. These findings highlight the important role of donor human milk in ensuring infants grow and thrive."

The results from this study underscore the transformative potential of donor human milk supplementation in clinical and outpatient settings. The authors advocate for further research to examine the long-term impacts of early donor milk supplementation on breastfeeding duration and infant outcomes.

For more information about the study or LactaLogics' future human milk-based products, visit lactalogics.com.

