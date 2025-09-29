Earn It Partners with Tillo to Turn Healthy Habits into Real-World Rewards

By partnering with Tillo, we can give our users even more meaningful ways to turn their daily wins into real-world value. Post this

By integrating with Tillo's best-in-class gift card API, Earn It has unlocked instant access to a global catalogue of 3000+ digital gift cards, ensuring users can spend their hard-earned Creds on brands they love.

Alex Preece, CEO and Co-Founder of Tillo, expressed his excitement for the partnership, saying:

"We're incredibly excited to be partnering with Earn It. Their mission to make health and wellbeing rewarding and accessible aligns perfectly with our vision of using the power of rewards to inspire positive change. By combining Earn It's innovative approach to wellness with Tillo's global network of brands, we're helping to transform everyday healthy habits into lasting value - and that's something we're really proud to be part of."

Damian Milkins, CEO and Co-Founder of Earn It, said:

"At Earn It, our mission has always been to reward everybody for living a healthier lifestyle. We believe if we work together, we will have a better chance of achieving that. By partnering with Tillo, we can give our users even more meaningful ways to turn their daily wins into real-world value. From small habits to big milestones, we believe that every positive choice deserves recognition - and this partnership allows us to celebrate and reward those choices in a truly impactful way."

About Earn It

Earn It believes that if we work together, we can improve health & wellbeing for the benefit of everyone. Our feel-good employee wellness app unites an ecosystem of brands to give you cash to spend in our wellness filled marketplace, for looking after your mind, body and soul. Built on behavioral science, turning action into a feel-good flywheel, we make healthy habits easier to adopt and keep.

Learn more at www.youearnit.com.

About Tillo

Tillo is the global gift card platform that powers reward, loyalty, and incentive experiences for the world's leading brands and businesses. With its flexible API and plug-and-play StoreFront solution, Tillo connects partners to a global catalogue of 3,000+ digital gift cards across 40 markets and 25 currencies. From employee rewards to cashback, disbursements, and more - Tillo makes gift cards simple, scalable, and powerful.

For more information, visit www.tillo.com.

Media Contact

Sophia Whitham, Tillo, 44 7572956008, [email protected], https://www.tillo.com/

SOURCE Tillo