Earn to Learn Receives $250,000 from The Bob & Renee Parsons Foundation

TUCSON, Ariz., April 28, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As part of Financial Literacy Month, Earn to Learn, an Arizona nonprofit dedicated to promoting post-secondary educational attainment along with the skills to achieve financial independence, is proud to announce a $250,000 grant from The Bob & Renee Parsons Foundation.

This grant will strengthen the organization's capacity to serve an additional 1,350 students, while expanding Earn to Learn's signature wrap-around program. Enhancements include increasing financial wellness education by providing Financial Counselors for personalized, one-on-one support and refining the current success coach model to better meet the unique needs of students across Arizona.

"Too many college students are buried in debt before they even get a shot at success," said Bob Parsons, Co-Founder of The Bob & Renee Parsons Foundation. "Earn to Learn is providing a smarter path forward with tools and support students need to graduate with confidence and with little to no debt."

Earn to Learn is a groundbreaking Arizona-based program that partners with students to provide financial literacy education, financial coaching, and matched-savings scholarships to cover unmet needs in higher education. Since its inception, the program has supported thousands of Arizona students in earning college degrees, with 95 percent graduating debt-free or with minimal debt (less than $10,000).

Eligible students and their families deposit $500 into a savings account each year, then receive an 8-to-1 match through combined university support and other public and philanthropic funding. This results in a total of $4,500 per academic year to assist with tuition, room and board, childcare, and other approved educational expenses.

"When students understand how to manage money, they're better equipped to make informed decisions in every part of life," said Renee Parsons, Co-Founder of The Bob & Renee Parsons Foundation. "Earn to Learn's financial literacy tools, coaching, and incentive to save are a winning combination that prepares young people for a lifetime of success."

Gabriella, an Earn to Learn alumna, exemplifies the program's impact. She graduated from the University of Arizona in 2022, having utilized the Earn to Learn program for four years, and is currently employed by Raytheon in Tucson. She participated in the mentoring program with Raytheon during her post-secondary journey and was hired full-time upon graduation. Now she's paying it forward as a mentor to a student, sharing her experiences and insights.

"As we continue to navigate the financial challenges of higher education, we are proud to stand alongside students, families, and educators in the ongoing effort to promote financial literacy," said Kate Hoffman, Founder and CEO of Earn to Learn. "Here in Arizona, more than 43 percent of students with student loan debt did not even obtain a college degree. Our goal is to minimize or eliminate those financial burdens. We know that financial literacy is foundational to the success of our future leaders, and we're deeply appreciative of The Bob & Renee Parsons Foundation's support."

Applications for the 2025-2026 school year are being accepted now through May 1, 2025. Students interested in learning more about Earn to Learn can visit: www.earntolearn.org.

About Earn to Learn

Established in 2013, Earn to Learn is the largest and most successful matched-savings scholarship program in the country. It combines student savings with scholarships, financial training, and post-secondary education success coaching to help eligible students obtain an education and graduate workforce-ready with little to no student loan debt. Since 2013, over 8000 Earn to Learn Scholars have invested over $3.8 million in their education, earning more than $30 million in additional aid. To learn more, visit: https://earntolearn.org/.

About The Bob & Renee Parsons Foundation:

The Bob & Renee Parsons Foundation offers support to nonprofit organizations successfully working to empower, educate, nurture, and nourish people during what is often the darkest time of their lives. Founded in 2012 by philanthropists and business leaders Bob and Renee Parsons to provide hope and life-changing assistance to the country's most vulnerable populations, The Bob & Renee Parsons Foundation offers critical funding at critical times to those in need. The Foundation's giving is driven by the core belief that all people – regardless of race, religion, roots, economic status, sexual orientation or gender identity – deserve access to quality healthcare, education and a safe place to call home. Follow @WeDealInHope on social media or visit TBRPF.org to learn more about partner organizations and the important work being done in the community.

