Earnifi Wins Bronze Stevie® Award for Financial Services at 2025 American Business Awards®

Award winning fintech app backed by leading global investors expands hiring at its Bengaluru R&D hub to support continued growth

BENGALURU, India and NEW YORK, June 14, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Earnifi, a consumer-focused fintech platform providing instant wage access and rent-splitting tools for students and hourly workers, today announced it has been named a Bronze Stevie® Award winner in the Financial Services category at the 2025 American Business Awards®, held at the Marriott Marquis in New York on June 10.

The Stevie Awards are among the premier business honors in the United States. This year's winners were selected from more than 3,700 nominations across a wide range of industries and company sizes.

Since launching in late 2024, Earnifi has grown to become one of the leading finance app in the U.S. App Store, offering a suite of embedded financial tools designed to improve liquidity access for Gen Z users. The app allows users to access earned wages instantly, split rent with roommates, and receive financial insights—all through a mobile-first platform.

Earnifi is backed by globally recognized investors including Framework Ventures, Nascent Limited Partnership, Finality Capital Partners, and EV3 Master Fund, underscoring its strong institutional support and long-term market potential.

The company's technology and backend operations are anchored in its India R&D Center located in HSR Layout, Bengaluru, which employs experienced professionals from firms such as Google, Coinbase, IBM, Amazon, Boeing, Morgan Stanley, JPMorgan Chase, Citi, Lazard Asset Management, and Dun & Bradstreet.

"This recognition reflects our team's commitment to solving real financial challenges with reliable, user-first technology," said Aryn Chadha, CEO and Co-Founder of Earnifi. "The innovation coming out of our India R&D center continues to play a central role in scaling Earnifi's infrastructure, compliance systems, and credit modeling capabilities."

As Earnifi continues to grow, the company is actively hiring in India across roles in product development, engineering, machine learning, credit risk modeling, and payments infrastructure.

Media Contact

Vikas Jaiswal, D5Cash Inc, 1 4086433331, [email protected], www.earnifi.com

Jane D'cruz, 91 9833526456, [email protected]

SOURCE Earnifi