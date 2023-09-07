EARPEACE Announces Launch of SPORT PRO High-Fidelity Earplugs Ahead of NFL Season Kick-off

"Games at stadiums and arenas are some of the loudest events we attend. That's why EARPEACE is thrilled to be bringing hearing protection designed specifically for SPORTS – earplugs made for fans." -Jay Clark, CEO & Founder Tweet this

Reducing the decibels and not the experience, EARPEACE SPORT PRO offers big tech in a small package that allows sports fans to hear clearly without damaging their ears. Small enough to throw in a pocket, EARPEACE is a new everyday essential item for stadium-goers.

The patented EARPEACE SPORT PRO features:

Contour earplugs™ that conform to the natural shape of one's ear canal for a complete seal. Small and Standard sizes included.

A set of PRO 27dB filters, featuring a tuned acoustic mesh membrane that precisely replicates sound signatures for a clear and crisp audio experience.

A clear connector cord.

A dual chamber carrying case.

"Cheering at the top of my lungs to support my favorite teams and players across the world is one of the best feelings in the world," commented Jay Clark, CEO & Founder of EARPEACE. "Games at these stadiums and arenas are also some of the loudest events we attend. That's why EARPEACE is thrilled to be bringing hearing protection designed specifically for SPORTS – earplugs made for fans."

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in less than five minutes at a rock concert, NIHL has already begun. In the past year, roughly 25 million Americans have experienced tinnitus. As a result, hearing loss remains the third most common chronic physical condition in the United States and is twice as prevalent as diabetes or cancer.*

EARPEACE is trusted by The House Institute (the leading institute on hearing health research) in addition to NPR Music, Red Bull, Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, and more.

For more information on the EARPEACE, please visit: https://www.earpeace.com.

About EARPEACE

EARPEACE revolutionized hearing protection in 2008 with a discreet, comfortable, high-fidelity earplug built not only for musicians, but for all the fans at the event. This same technology was customized for motorsports, and everyone that needs a good night's sleep. The innovation by EARPEACE continues today with new patents, products, technologies, and accessories designed to enhance your experience. Festivals, motorcycle rallies, and events all over the world depend on EARPEACE to keep their stars and fans safe, comfortable, and ready for the next event. The EARPEACE promise is simple – you will hear and feel better when you wear EARPEACE. For more information, visit: https://www.earpeace.com.

*Based on calculations performed by NIDCD Epidemiology and Statistics Program staff: (1) tinnitus prevalence was obtained from the 2008 National Health Interview Survey (NHIS); (2) the estimated number of American adults reporting tinnitus was calculated by multiplying the prevalence of tinnitus by the 2013 U.S. Census population estimate for the number of adults (18+ years of age)(Blackwell DL, Lucas JW, Clarke TC. Summary health statistics for US adults: National Health Interview Survey, 2012. Vital Health Stat 10. 2014;260:1-161.)

