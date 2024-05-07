EARPEACE Launches MOTO PRO ADVENTURE EDITION for Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month in May

"We created Adventure so you can live every minute like you mean it. The road goes on forever and the music never stops. Stay out there." -Jay Clark, CEO and Founder of EARPEACE. Post this

Now with the EARPEACE MOTO PRO ADVENTURE EDITION, riders can hit the open road with EARPEACE's triple-patented Contour™ earplugs. Crafted to conform perfectly to the ear canal, they offer an unparalleled fit, ensuring maximum comfort even during extended rides. Engineered to maintain crystal-clear communications while effectively reducing wind noise, EARPEACE's filter technology ensures riders stay connected and aware of their surroundings without compromising on audio quality.

"We created Adventure so you can live every minute like you mean it. The road goes on forever and the music never stops. Stay out there," said Jay Clark, CEO and Founder of EARPEACE.

Available in a 27dB PRO filter set, the MOTO PRO ADVENTURE EDITION includes their Contour™ Earplugs in small, medium, and large sizes along with an aluminum carrying case.

On a mission to enhance the experiences people value most, EARPEACE is the original high-fidelity earplug. EARPEACE is trusted by The House Institute (the leading institute on hearing health research) in addition to NPR Music, Red Bull, NEXX Helmets and more.

For more information on the EARPEACE, please visit: https://www.earpeace.com.

About EARPEACE

EARPEACE revolutionized hearing protection in 2008 with a discreet, comfortable, high-fidelity earplug built not only for musicians, but for all the fans at the event. This same technology was customized for motorsports, and everyone that needs a good night's sleep. The innovation by EARPEACE continues today with new patents, products, technologies, and accessories designed to enhance your experience. Festivals, motorcycle rallies, and events all over the world depend on EARPEACE to keep their stars and fans safe, comfortable, and ready for the next event. The EARPEACE promise is simple – you will hear and feel better when you wear EARPEACE. For more information, visit: https://www.earpeace.com.

Media Contact

Natalie Mikolich, EARPEACE, 5614144047, [email protected], https://www.earpeace.com/

SOURCE EARPEACE