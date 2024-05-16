EARPEACE Launches MUSIC PRO FESTIVAL EDITION for Summer Music Festival Season Across the U.S.

"There's nothing like festival life. The pumping music and bodies, everyone living in the moment. It's where EARPEACE was born. Now we bring the experience to you in our new FESTIVAL EDITION," -Jay Clark, CEO and Founder of EARPEACE Post this

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in less than five minutes at a rock concert, NIHL has already begun. In the past year, roughly 25 million Americans have experienced tinnitus. As a result, hearing loss remains the third most common chronic physical condition in the United States and is twice as prevalent as diabetes or cancer.*

"There's nothing like festival life. The pumping music and bodies, everyone living in the moment. It's where EARPEACE was born. Now we bring the experience to you in our new FESTIVAL EDITION," said Jay Clark, CEO and Founder of EARPEACE. "EARPEACE lets you dance the night away while protecting you from noise-induced hearing loss."

Small enough to throw in your sweatshirt, pocket, or festival bag, EARPEACE reduces the decibels but NOT the experience. EARPEACE offers big tech in a small package by allowing music lovers to hear clearly without damaging their ears.

On a mission to enhance the experiences people value most, EARPEACE is the original high-fidelity earplug. EARPEACE is trusted by The House Institute (the leading institute on hearing health research) in addition to NPR Music, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, Red Bull, and more.

EARPEACE revolutionized hearing protection in 2008 with a discreet, comfortable, high-fidelity earplug built not only for musicians, but for all the fans at the event. This same technology was customized for motorsports, and everyone that needs a good night's sleep. The innovation by EARPEACE continues today with new patents, products, technologies, and accessories designed to enhance your experience. Festivals, motorcycle rallies, and events all over the world depend on EARPEACE to keep their stars and fans safe, comfortable, and ready for the next event. The EARPEACE promise is simple – you will hear and feel better when you wear EARPEACE. For more information, visit: https://www.earpeace.com.

*Based on calculations performed by NIDCD Epidemiology and Statistics Program staff: (1) tinnitus prevalence was obtained from the 2008 National Health Interview Survey (NHIS); (2) the estimated number of American adults reporting tinnitus was calculated by multiplying the prevalence of tinnitus by the 2013 U.S. Census population estimate for the number of adults (18+ years of age)(Blackwell DL, Lucas JW, Clarke TC. Summary health statistics for US adults: National Health Interview Survey, 2012. Vital Health Stat 10. 2014;260:1-161.)

