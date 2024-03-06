Earth Day Gallery Showcases Student Art for Sustainability

Joining forces, the National Environmental Education Foundation (NEEF) and the School of Visual Arts (SVA) launch an online gallery featuring student-designed posters promoting sustainability for Earth Day, with educators given the chance to win limited prints.
WASHINGTON, March 6, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- For decades, graphic artists have played a pivotal role in raising awareness about environmental issues, harnessing the power of compelling imagery to inspire change. As Earth Day approaches on April 22, the National Environmental Education Foundation (NEEF) proudly announces its partnership with the School of Visual Arts (SVA), an art college in New York City. Together, they are launching an online gallery showcasing original student art posters promoting sustainability and environmental education.
These posters, available in 11x17" digital versions, are accessible for download and can be integrated into Earth Day celebrations. With support from Samsung Electronics America, NEEF will conduct a raffle to select 100 lucky educators to receive a limited-edition, full-color 18x24" printed poster. Educators can enter by visiting NEEF's Earth Day Gallery. The deadline to enter is April 1, with winners set to be announced on April 3.
The SVA student artists crafted the posters as part of the "Design for Social Change" course, developed and led by distinguished professor and visual artist, Adrienne Leban.
"I founded this course to inspire advertising and graphic design students to use their talents to create messages that will contribute to the health and well-being of our planet," said Leban. "NEEF's mission shares this goal and provides SVA's students the perfect opportunity to do just that—help create the world we want."
The Earth Day Gallery is an extension of the work NEEF puts into providing environmental education activities and resources throughout April—also referred to as Earth Month—and beyond.
Whether it's sharing tips for upcycling at home, creating an award-winning sustainability outreach program with iHeartRadio, or promoting volunteering opportunities on public lands, NEEF is committed to connecting people with the environment in ways that improve their lives as well as the health of the planet.
