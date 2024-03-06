Earth Day Gallery Showcases Student Art for Sustainability

"I founded this course to inspire advertising and graphic design students to use their talents to create messages that will contribute to the health and well-being of our planet. NEEF's mission shares this goal," said Adrienne Leban. Post this

The SVA student artists crafted the posters as part of the "Design for Social Change" course, developed and led by distinguished professor and visual artist, Adrienne Leban.

"I founded this course to inspire advertising and graphic design students to use their talents to create messages that will contribute to the health and well-being of our planet," said Leban. "NEEF's mission shares this goal and provides SVA's students the perfect opportunity to do just that—help create the world we want."

The Earth Day Gallery is an extension of the work NEEF puts into providing environmental education activities and resources throughout April—also referred to as Earth Month—and beyond.

Whether it's sharing tips for upcycling at home, creating an award-winning sustainability outreach program with iHeartRadio, or promoting volunteering opportunities on public lands, NEEF is committed to connecting people with the environment in ways that improve their lives as well as the health of the planet.

