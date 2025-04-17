Earth Day: Levin Papantonio Presents Free Film Screening of "How to Poison a Planet" Documentary in Pensacola, FL

In celebration of Earth Day, the Levin Papantonio law firm is hosting a free public screening of the award-winning documentary How to Poison a Planet on April 22, 2025, at the Pensacola Little Theatre. The film gives viewers exclusive access to one of the largest environmental lawsuits in U.S. history, focusing on PFAS contamination caused by firefighting foam and exposing 3M's decades-long cover-up of the chemicals' dangers. Featured prominently in the documentary is Levin Papantonio attorney Ned McWilliams, who deposed 3M employees and helped build the case that led to a $12.5 billion settlement in 2023. The screening will be followed by a Q&A with McWilliams. PFAS, known as "forever chemicals," contaminate the drinking water of an estimated 200 million Americans. The documentary includes unsealed internal documents and testimony from 3M scientists revealing the company's long-standing knowledge of the risks. The event begins at 5:30 PM, with the film starting at 6:00 PM. Free tickets (including popcorn and drinks) can be reserved online. Seating is limited, and advance registration is encouraged. Co-sponsors include Pensacola Cinema Art and Earth Ethics.
PENSACOLA, Fla., April 16, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- This Earth Day, the Levin Papantonio law firm invites the Pensacola and Northwest Florida community to a free film screening of the award-winning documentary "How to Poison a Planet" at the Pensacola Little Theatre in downtown Pensacola.
The documentary provides behind-the-scenes access to one of the largest environmental lawsuits in U.S. history, following the legal team putting together the case as the attorneys prepare to represent communities affected by PFAS contamination from firefighting foam.
3M settled the lawsuit for up to $12.5 billion in mid-2023, just days before the trial was set to begin.
The film draws on unsealed materials gathered as part of the lawsuit, including never-before-seen depositions and documents detailing what 3M knew about their products' toxicity and when they knew it. These materials include previously unseen sworn testimony from 3M scientists and employees discussing what the company knew—for decades—about PFAS danger. Due to PFAS chemicals' inability to break down naturally, these man-made 'forever chemicals' now contaminate the waterways, farmland, and communities around the world, including the drinking water of 200 million Americans.
Ned McWilliams, an environmental attorney with Pensacola-based national law firm Levin Papantonio and a member of the trial team, conveys that at the trial, the litigation team planned to reveal that 3M was aware their proprietary, man-made chemicals had found their way into the blood of literally every man, woman, and child on the planet.
"Rather than disclose this important matter of public health, 3M engaged in a decades-long campaign of deceit and cover-up," McWilliams says.
McWilliams is heavily featured throughout the film as he deposes witnesses to reveal the chilling origins of what has become a global contamination.
The term 'PFAS,' or Per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, refers to a group of more than 14,000 chemicals synthesized from the 1930s onward by 3M and produced for use in heat-, oil-, and water-resistant materials. These chemicals gained global notoriety due to environmental attorney Rob Bilott, whose story inspired the New York Times article "The Lawyer Who Became DuPont's Worst Nightmare" and the feature film "Dark Waters."
- WHAT: Free screening of award-winning documentary "How to Poison a Planet"
- WHO: Open to the general public
- WHEN: April 22, 2025; doors open at 5:30 PM; the film starts at 6:00 PM; a Q&A will follow with Levin Papantonio environmental attorney Ned McWilliams, who is featured in the documentary.
- WHERE: Pensacola Little Theatre - 400 South Jefferson St., Pensacola, Florida
- HOW: FREE tickets are available at HOW TO POISON A PLANET - Tue, Apr 22, 2025 at 6:00 PM CDT | Kinema
- CONCESSIONS: Attendees will receive FREE popcorn and water/soda.
Seating is limited. Those wishing to attend should reserve their seats now to receive their tickets via email.
For more information, see the recent article Levin Papantonio published about this documentary and the history of PFAS.
The firm extends its appreciation to event co-sponsors: Pensacola Cinema Art and Earth Ethics.
