Earth Day: Levin Papantonio Presents Free Film Screening of "How to Poison a Planet" Documentary in Pensacola, FL

3M settled the lawsuit for up to $12.5 billion in mid-2023, just days before the trial was set to begin.

The film draws on unsealed materials gathered as part of the lawsuit, including never-before-seen depositions and documents detailing what 3M knew about their products' toxicity and when they knew it. These materials include previously unseen sworn testimony from 3M scientists and employees discussing what the company knew—for decades—about PFAS danger. Due to PFAS chemicals' inability to break down naturally, these man-made 'forever chemicals' now contaminate the waterways, farmland, and communities around the world, including the drinking water of 200 million Americans.

Ned McWilliams, an environmental attorney with Pensacola-based national law firm Levin Papantonio and a member of the trial team, conveys that at the trial, the litigation team planned to reveal that 3M was aware their proprietary, man-made chemicals had found their way into the blood of literally every man, woman, and child on the planet.

"Rather than disclose this important matter of public health, 3M engaged in a decades-long campaign of deceit and cover-up," McWilliams says.

McWilliams is heavily featured throughout the film as he deposes witnesses to reveal the chilling origins of what has become a global contamination.

The term 'PFAS,' or Per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, refers to a group of more than 14,000 chemicals synthesized from the 1930s onward by 3M and produced for use in heat-, oil-, and water-resistant materials. These chemicals gained global notoriety due to environmental attorney Rob Bilott, whose story inspired the New York Times article "The Lawyer Who Became DuPont's Worst Nightmare" and the feature film "Dark Waters."

WHAT: Free screening of award-winning documentary "How to Poison a Planet"

WHO: Open to the general public

WHEN: April 22, 2025 ; doors open at 5:30 PM ; the film starts at 6:00 PM ; a Q&A will follow with Levin Papantonio environmental attorney Ned McWilliams , who is featured in the documentary.

WHERE: Pensacola Little Theatre - 400 South Jefferson St., Pensacola, Florida

HOW: FREE tickets are available at HOW TO POISON A PLANET - Tue, Apr 22, 2025 at 6:00 PM CDT | Kinema

CONCESSIONS: Attendees will receive FREE popcorn and water/soda.

Seating is limited. Those wishing to attend should reserve their seats now to receive their tickets via email.

For more information, see the recent article Levin Papantonio published about this documentary and the history of PFAS.

The firm extends its appreciation to event co-sponsors: Pensacola Cinema Art and Earth Ethics.

