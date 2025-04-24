Earth Day: Paid Summer Workshop Offered to Michigan High School Students (Wege Prize)

2025 Wege Prize High School Collaborative Studio is an immersive paid workshop that empowers students entering their junior and senior years to envision solutions for the planet's worst and most complex "wicked problems" Post this

KCAD adds that applications are open for the popular workshop, now in its fifth year, and must be submitted by mid-June.

Along with hands-on design experience and the almost $600 stipend, participating high schoolers will share in free daily lunches, create portfolio-quality design work and receive letters of recommendation, along with professional mentoring and community networking opportunities, says Gayle DeBruyn, KCAD professor of Design Studies and Wege Prize lead.

"During the workshop, students collaborate in four groups of five led by qualified instructors to research, conceptualize, and design solutions to regional challenges," says DeBruyn. "Their two-week journey culminates with a final-day team presentation on their completed designs to an audience of community leaders."

Valuable Experience, Global Outlook

In addition to the group discussions and guest speaker presentations from leaders of local organizations, the students meet business, environmental, and design professionals during local outings. They also explore timely challenges, such as the needs for shelter for locally unhoused youth, nutritional outreach for the region's underfed, ways to mitigate waste, and the effects of environmental pollutants in West Michigan.

The program's 20 students in 2024 came from 10 regional high schools plus The International School of Kenya. They and other past participants have engaged with leaders in architecture, fashion, accessibility, agriculture, food insecurity, and more, including a tour of PADNOS Recycling Center and trips to the Kids Food Basket, the Lower Grand River Organization of Watersheds, and Friends of Grand Rapids Parks.

"Through the workshop, the students will find expanded career opportunities and the benefits of being actively engaged with the world around them," says DeBruyn. "By providing teens with the tools to become active contributors in their communities, we're aiming to help them invest in creating a better future."

The workshop is based on the framework of KCAD's international collegiate student design competition, Wege Prize, which promotes the circular economy through design solutions among the multidisciplinary, cultural, and institutional participants, furthering real-world solutions to environmental, energy, waste, hunger, agricultural and other challenges.

2025 Wege Prize

High School Collaborative Studio

When: July 21 – August 1, 2025

Mondays – Fridays, 9:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Culminating Celebration, Friday, August 1

Where: Ferris State University's Kendall College of Art and Design

17 Fountain St. NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49503

Application deadline: June 22, 2025

To learn more and apply, visit https://kcad.ferris.edu/community/wege-prize-high-school-collaborative-studio/index.html

