Earth Development Honored with 2025 Weyenberg Prize for Business Excellence

GREEN BAY, Wis., Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Earth Development, a commercial snow and ice management and lawn and landscape maintenance company serving the Upper Midwest, has been awarded the 2025 Weyenberg Prize for Business Excellence in the Small Business category from the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay's Austin E. Cofrin School of Business.

The Weyenberg Prize is presented annually at the Cofrin School of Business Keynote & Networking Event. It recognizes companies that achieve excellence in three key areas: leadership, strategy, and execution. Earth Development was nominated by a customer and selected by the award committee for its ability to professionalize every aspect of its operations while maintaining a strong culture of continuous improvement.

"Winning the Weyenberg Prize was an incredible honor," said Eddy Zakes, President and CEO of Earth Development. "I'm very proud of our team. This recognition reflects the work they've done and the investment they're making every day. To be recognized by both the business and academic community as pursuers of business excellence is truly meaningful."

This award comes as Earth Development celebrates its 25th anniversary. Founded with a single truck and trailer, the company now serves hundreds of customers across 14 states. Over the past quarter-century, Earth Development has become a regional leader in commercial property services, delivering snow and ice management, lawn care, and landscape maintenance with a focus on professionalism, responsiveness, and customer care.

"At Earth Development, we have a phrase: 'We are in charge,'" Zakes added. "We can't control the weather, but we can control how we answer the phone, how quickly we respond to an email, and how we plan for our customers' needs. That mindset, paired with the dedication of our people, is what we call the Earth Development Difference."

About the Weyenberg Prize for Business Excellence

The Weyenberg Prize is awarded annually by the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay's Austin E. Cofrin School of Business to companies that exemplify leadership, strategy, and execution. Named in honor of Robert G. Weyenberg, the award reflects a commitment to community values and business excellence.

About Earth Development

Earth Development is a commercial snow and ice management and lawn and landscape maintenance company serving businesses across the Upper Midwest. Founded in 2000, the company has grown from one truck and trailer into a regional provider trusted by hundreds of customers in 14 states. Earth Development delivers consistent, professional services backed by a strong culture, dedicated service partners, and a commitment to excellence.

