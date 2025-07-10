Earthly Threads Named Winner of the 2025 Newsweek Readers' Choice Award For Best Sheets

Earthly Threads' sheets, crafted from 100% organic bamboo, stand out for their exceptional softness, breathability, and eco-friendly production process. Post this

As Newsweek noted, textile technology has taken bed linens to new heights.



Unlike traditional cotton or synthetic sheets, bamboo viscose naturally regulates temperature. That means cool comfort in the summer and cozy warmth in the winter.

These buttery-soft sheets from Earthly Threads are a dream for hot sleepers, naturally regulating temperature and wicking away moisture to keep you cool, dry and comfortable all night long. They are also inherently hypoallergenic and antibacterial, providing a cleaner, healthier sleep environment and being ultra-gentle on sensitive skin, for a pure and breathable experience.

Earthly Threads' sustainably sourced bamboo fabric not only offers unparalleled softness but also elevates everyday moments with its eco-friendly production process. The brand's commitment to sustainability is further demonstrated by the availability of bamboo crib sheets, embodying a dedication to a greener, more sustainable future.

For more information, visit http://www.earthlythreads.com.

About Earthly Threads:

Earthly Threads is a brand redefining comfort and sustainability in everyday essentials. Known for its luxuriously soft bamboo fabrics and clean, classic, elevated designs, Earthly Threads has become a go-to for those who value wellness, style, and the planet. Each of their products is thoughtfully designed to elevate your lifestyle. With a focus on organic materials and a commitment to sustainability, the brand brings the best of modern luxury and eco-conscious living. Earthly Threads brings comfort without compromise. Where every piece is a step toward a softer, more sustainable way of living.

