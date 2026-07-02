EarthStream Opens Newly Relocated Bromley Office, Marking a Decade of Growth

Managing Director Chris Rawley commented: This new space reflects the growth of the business, the hard work of the team, and the exciting future ahead for EarthStream Post this

A Grand Opening Nine Years in the Making

The grand opening event brought together EarthStream Global team members, partners, and invited guests for a ribbon-cutting ceremony performed by local MP Peter Fortune. Fortune's presence underscored EarthStream Global's deep commitment to its Bromley community, the town that has anchored its EMEA operations through 9 consecutive years of expansion into one of the UK's most consequential sectors: the energy transition.

The new office, housed within the landmark Clockwise co-working hub at the Old Town Hall, has been purpose-designed around 3 core priorities: collaboration between consultants, innovation in candidate and client delivery, and the physical infrastructure to support the company's next growth phase in the EMEA region.

From 6 People to a Purpose-Built Recruitment Hub

EarthStream Global's Bromley roots run deep. The company first established its EMEA presence in the town in 2017 and has grown its headcount, client base and candidate network from that single location.

The Clockwise, Old Town Hall venue offers EarthStream Global a professional environment that matches the calibre of the global clients and candidates the team serves daily, while keeping the company embedded in the Bromley community that has supported its growth.

EarthStream Global is Hiring: 360-degree (Full-Cycle) Consultants Wanted in Bromley

To accelerate the next phase of EMEA growth, the company is actively recruiting 360-degree (full-cycle) Consultants to join its Bromley office across 3 specialist divisions: Renewable Energy, Power & Grid, and Industrial. The 360 model means successful consultants manage the full recruitment cycle, eg business development and candidate delivery within markets that are experiencing sustained global investment and demand for specialist talent.

Interested candidates can learn more and apply at https://www.earthstreamglobal.com/join-us.

About EarthStream Global

EarthStream Global is a global specialist recruitment company focused on the renewable energy, power and grid, and industrial sectors. With offices across EMEA and beyond, the company connects engineers, project managers, and commercial specialists with the organisations building the world's clean energy infrastructure. The company's EMEA operations are headquartered at Clockwise, Old Town Hall, 30 Tweedy Road, Bromley, BR1 3FE.

Media Contact

Chris Rawley, EarthStream Global, 44 207 422 6900, [email protected], https://www.earthstreamglobal.com/

SOURCE EarthStream Global