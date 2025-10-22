Ease Automations Opens Chicago Office, Expanding Inclusive Workforce Solutions

In 2025 alone, we've helped more than 40 telecommunications professionals find employment ... Post this

"Opening this new office in Chicago is more than an expansion. It's an affirmation of who we are," said Stan Scott, CEO of EASE Automations. "We believe in providing opportunities to diverse professionals, especially in uncertain economic times. In 2025 alone, we've helped more than 40 telecommunications professionals find employment, and we've onboarded a young professional without prior telecommunications experience who, through structured training and a given opportunity, now directly contributes to real-time network initiatives while building hands-on technical expertise. In addition, we hired and trained eight Telecommunications Data Analysts, all without prior telecom experience, who have achieved 100% project SLA compliance and continue to receive stellar monthly performance reviews. These entry-level professionals, working remotely, and showcasing their abilities to be direct contributors in today's workplace, now earn over $50,000 annually, underscoring the measurable impact of our workforce development model and our commitment to building the next generation of telecom professionals. We see every challenge as a chance to create new opportunities for people who are hungry to learn and grow."

Scott, a transformational leader with more than 15 years of experience shaping telecom, wireless, financial, and data workforces, is known for bridging knowledge gaps through mentorship and automation-enabled business solutions. His approach focuses on aligning skilled professionals, emerging professionals, and technology with efficient business outcomes that drive both profits and long-term growth.

A Mission Built on Mentorship and Representation

EASE Automations' investment in people extends beyond hiring. Earlier this year, the company welcomed Tre' Baham, a sophomore studying Computer Information Systems at Howard University, as its newest intern. A mentee of Scott's since his senior year at New Orleans' St. Augustine High School, Baham is completing four industry certifications in IT, AI, and telecommunications, supported by weekly one-on-one mentorship through EASE Automations' internship program. Baham happens to be an alumnus of the same high school and college as Scott, his mentor. Baham's story exemplifies the organization's deep commitment to developing the next generation of diverse technology professionals.

Expanding Impact Across Industries

EASE Automations' Chicago office will serve as a hub for its growing national client base, supporting companies across telecommunications, transportation, technology, and financial industries. The new location will enable closer collaboration with partners while creating additional local and remote hiring and training opportunities across the region.

"America has the professionals it needs," Scott added. "What it requires are intentional strategies to harness that talent. Our Chicago expansion will help more organizations adapt intelligently, invest in diversity and inclusion, and build resilient teams ready for whatever comes next."

EASE Automations is a minority-owned professional services firm that delivers inclusive workforce solutions across telecommunications, technology, and enterprise sectors. Founded in Chicago, the company helps organizations attract, place, and retain diverse professionals while providing enterprise support services such as onboarding, performance management, and diversity recruitment training. Since its founding in 2021, EASE has placed 85+diverse professionals nationwide.

