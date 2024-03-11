Easier and Faster Shopping at Newly Redesigned E-Store! Designatronics is pleased to announce the launch of its new online store, shop.sdp-si.com

With the newly updated E-Store, we have added many improvements to support our customers' expectations. Post this

"With the newly updated E-Store, we have added many improvements in support of our customers' expectations. As a leading manufacturer of precision gears and high-quality mechanical components we are now able to offer OEMs and design engineers a more efficient method of locating, selecting, and purchasing the standard parts they require." said Robert Kufner, President and CEO at Designatronics.

Designatronics and its brands, SDP/SI – Stock Drive Products/Sterling Instrument, QBC – Quality Bearings & Components, QTC Metric Gears have invited customers and potential customers to explore the new website.

About Stock Drive Products/Sterling Instrument (SDP/SI) a Designatronics company

Designatronics company (Hicksville, NY) and Stock Drive Products/Sterling Instrument (SDP/SI), ISO 9001:2015 + AS9100D registered, provides custom design, engineering, precision manufacturing, and assembly for critical motion control and small power transmission applications. Over 100,000 standard inch and metric small mechanical components are available for fast turnaround. Established 1950, Designatronics, Inc. manages its brands, SDP/SI, QBC, and QTC Metric Gears, to develop comprehensive mechanical and electromechanical solutions that optimize value in the global markets that are served.

